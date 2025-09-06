Anxious residents of buildings around Elphinstone bridge say they are tired of asking officials for clarity about their future after structure is razed; hint at big protest soon if they get no answers

As the date of Elphinstone bridge’s closure draws nearer, anxiety is mounting among the residents of the area. It has now been 10 days since the residents wrote to the traffic department, Mumbai police, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other authorities concerned, seeking clarity on the impending closure of the bridge scheduled for September 10. Yet, their repeated queries and requests have gone unanswered, leaving hundreds of families uncertain about their future and safety.

As the date of Elphinstone bridge’s closure draws nearer, anxiety is mounting among the residents of the area. It has now been 10 days since the residents wrote to the traffic department, Mumbai police, Mumbai Metropolitan Region Development Authority (MMRDA) and other authorities concerned, seeking clarity on the impending closure of the bridge scheduled for September 10. Yet, their repeated queries and requests have gone unanswered, leaving hundreds of families uncertain about their future and safety.



The Haaji Noorani building in Parel. Pic/Sayyed Sameer Abedi

The residents had submitted a detailed mail to the authorities on August 26, highlighting the challenges they would face once the bridge is shut. Their concerns were not limited to just the disruption of traffic, but also the broader implications for daily life, emergency access, and even the stability of their homes. Despite raising these pressing issues, residents allege they have not received a single written or verbal assurance from the administration.



Parel residents protest against the planned demolition of the Elphinstone Road bridge on April 25. Pic/Atul Kamble

“We are living in complete uncertainty,” said Rabiya Thakur, a resident of Haaji Noorani building, one of the to-be-affected buildings. “The authorities are treating us like we don’t exist. We don’t know what will happen when the demolition begins. Will our houses remain safe? Will we get access to our homes again? Will we be housed in nearby transit homes? No one is answering these basic questions.”

Another resident, Jyoti S, said, “We are not opposing the demolition itself. We understand the bridge is old and needs to be rebuilt. But the way this is being done — without any communication, planning, or reassurance — shows how little the authorities care for common citizens.”



The Elphinstone Road bridge, which was built over a century ago, is considered to be severely dilapidated. PIC/SAYYED SAMEER ABEDI

Some residents hinted that if the silence from authorities continues, they may have no option but to intensify their agitation. “Already, a small protest had been staged earlier, where residents carried placards demanding their rights. But if we are not moved to nearby transit houses before the demolition, we will be forced to intensify our protest. We will not let the bridge demolition happen unless we get justice,” said Munaf Thakur, secretary, Haaji Noorani building.

Official Speak

Anil Kumbhare, joint commissioner (Traffic), told mid-day, “A notice was already given in April this year, and that notice is still valid. So now it’s up to the MMRDA to take measures for their rehabilitation. We will start the closure on September 10, as decided.” MMRDA officials did not respond to mid-day till the time of going to press.

Residents speak up

Mayur Loke

‘On the one hand, the PM of the country has big plans for housing everyone, but on the other, we are about to become homeless. Other than protesting, we have no option. Our first protest was small but successful. And now if the authorities don’t take it seriously, we have to take things twice as seriously and not budge from the bridge unless we get in writing that we will be moved to transit homes’

Shweta Gurav

‘It is not only unjust but also inhuman to leave us hanging like this. We are old, and this is too stressful. We are not asking for anything out of the ordinary. The right to a safe home is every citizen’s fundamental right. Why are we being denied our rights even when we do our duty and pay taxes on time?’



Akshay Sutar

‘How many times do we need to fight the same injustice? Is it that difficult to understand that if they want to construct the new bridge and the pillars of that will be built on our building’s premises, as per the plan, they should rehabilitate us first? They must rehabilitate us in a nearby location, as our livelihood is here, in this vicinity’

Dhruti Parab

‘I think the government only understands the language of protest. Just like Manoj Jarange, we should also put pressure on the government. I think only then will they fulfil our demands’