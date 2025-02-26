Customers were told gas supply would be restored by 6 am on Wednesday; while a Mahanagar Gas pipeline broke during road digging work in Bandra West, hitting hundreds of households, a water pipeline burst near Lucky Restaurant in the same suburb

Flames erupted from the spot where the gas pipeline burst in Bandra West

Residents of Bandra and Khar West were hit by a double whammy after a gas pipeline burst on Tuesday and a water pipe burst on Monday. While a Mahanagar Gas pipeline broke during road digging work in Bandra West, hitting hundreds of households, a water pipeline burst near Lucky Restaurant in the same suburb. Mahanagar Gas officials said the gas supply would be restored on Wednesday morning.

Asif Zakaria, former Bandra West corporator told mid-day that the gas pipeline broke around 3 pm on Tuesday while the old asphalt road was being dug for concreting work. Minor flames erupted from the spot, and the fire brigade was immediately called. A team from the BMC and Mahanagar Gas started working on fixing the problem immediately. Gas supply in some areas was restored by Tuesday evening, Zakaria added.

A message forwarded to customers by the MGL authority said that due to damage to the MGL pipeline by another agency gas areas in Bandra West would not get gas supply. Customers were told gas supply would be restored by 6 am on Wednesday.

Madhu Poplai, a resident of the Pali Hill told mid-day, “We came to know that the gas supply would be restored by Wednesday morning only. We have to just wait as we don’t have an option.” On Monday, a 750 mm diameter pipeline supplying potable water burst near Lucky Hotel in Bandra West leading to water shortages for residents in the area of Khar Danda, Dandpada, Gazdarbandh, Chuim Village, Dr Ambedkar Road, Pali Village, and parts of Khar.

According to a BMC official, a leakage in the pipeline was detected on Monday, but, it could not be fixed owing to traffic. At 4 am on Tuesday, excavation work was halted as no clear leakage was detected in the dug-up area. The BMC water supply department decided to resume further excavation after identifying the exact leakage spot using the sound method. Meanwhile, BMC officials claim water supply has been restored.