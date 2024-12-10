Breaking News
Three dead, 17 injured in Mumbai after BEST bus crashes into vehicles in Kurla
Threat message against PM Modi: Mumbai Police nabs man from Ajmer
Maharashtra legislature winter session to start on December 16
Thane Police launches search to nab man accused of stalking school girl
Man kills wife after she refuses money for gambling, nabbed while on the run
shot-button
E-paper E-paper
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai BEST bus accident CM Devendra Fadanvis announces 5 lakhs ex gratia to deceased kin

Mumbai BEST bus accident: CM Devendra Fadanvis announces 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin

Updated on: 10 December,2024 01:48 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Top

The Maharashtra CMO said in a statement that BEST, BMC will borne the treatment of those injured in the accident

Mumbai BEST bus accident: CM Devendra Fadanvis announces 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article
Mumbai BEST bus accident: CM Devendra Fadanvis announces 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin
x
00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident in Mumbai on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.


The Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) said in a statement that BEST and BMC will borne the treatment of those injured in the accident.



"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid emotional tributes expressing deep grief over the death of some people in the Best Bus accident in Kurla. We share in the grief of their families. He also said that I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has also said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased in this incident from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also said that orders have been given to bear the expenses of the treatment of those injured in this incident on behalf of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST," read the CMO post on X (formerly Twitter).

The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Kurla rose to 7 on Tuesday and the number of injured people increased to 49, according to Fire Department officials.

The critically injured were shifted to many hospitals, a total of 48 injuries reported across hospitals--Bhabha Hospital confirmed 35 injured (4 dead, including 2 post- admission), Kohinoor Hospital reported 3 injured (1 dead, 2 critical), Seven Hills confirmed 4 stable injuries among police personnel, City Hospital stated Umer Abdul Gafur's (35) condition is awaited, and Habib Hospital reported 6 injuries (1 dead, 5 admitted), stated ANI.

The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) on Monday lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla. The incident was reported at around 9:50 pm on Monday night, by BMC's MFB, stated ANI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles over a 100 

Before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building and breaking its compound wall, the bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles for over a 100-meter stretch, stated the civic body. 

(With inputs from ANI)

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

brihanmumbai electricity supply and transport kurla brihanmumbai municipal corporation Accident BMC mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK