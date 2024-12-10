The Maharashtra CMO said in a statement that BEST, BMC will borne the treatment of those injured in the accident

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis. File Pic

Listen to this article Mumbai BEST bus accident: CM Devendra Fadanvis announces 5 lakhs ex-gratia to deceased kin x 00:00

Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis ordered immediate financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh each to the families of the deceased in the Kurla bus accident in Mumbai on Tuesday, reported news agency ANI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Maharashtra Chief Minister Office (CMO) said in a statement that BEST and BMC will borne the treatment of those injured in the accident.

कुर्ला येथे बेस्ट बसच्या अपघातात काही लोकांचे मृत्यू झाले, त्याबद्दल तीव्र दुःख व्यक्त करत मुख्यमंत्री देवेंद्र फडणवीस यांनी भावपूर्ण श्रद्धांजली अर्पण केली आहे. त्यांच्या कुटुंबियांच्या दुःखात आम्ही सहभागी आहोत. तसेच जखमींच्या प्रकृतीत लवकर सुधारणा व्हावी, यासाठी मी प्रार्थना… — @OfficeOfDevendra (@Devendra_Office) December 10, 2024

"Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has paid emotional tributes expressing deep grief over the death of some people in the Best Bus accident in Kurla. We share in the grief of their families. He also said that I pray for the speedy recovery of the injured. He has also said that financial assistance of Rs 5 lakh will be given to the heirs of the deceased in this incident from the Chief Minister's Aid Fund. Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis has also said that orders have been given to bear the expenses of the treatment of those injured in this incident on behalf of Mumbai Municipal Corporation and BEST," read the CMO post on X (formerly Twitter).

The death toll in the BEST bus accident in Kurla rose to 7 on Tuesday and the number of injured people increased to 49, according to Fire Department officials.

The critically injured were shifted to many hospitals, a total of 48 injuries reported across hospitals--Bhabha Hospital confirmed 35 injured (4 dead, including 2 post- admission), Kohinoor Hospital reported 3 injured (1 dead, 2 critical), Seven Hills confirmed 4 stable injuries among police personnel, City Hospital stated Umer Abdul Gafur's (35) condition is awaited, and Habib Hospital reported 6 injuries (1 dead, 5 admitted), stated ANI.

The BEST (Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport) on Monday lost its control and rammed into multiple vehicles in Kurla. The incident was reported at around 9:50 pm on Monday night, by BMC's MFB, stated ANI.

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) said that the bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles over a 100

Before crashing into the RCC column of the Solomon Building and breaking its compound wall, the bus collided with 30 to 40 vehicles for over a 100-meter stretch, stated the civic body.

(With inputs from ANI)