Mumbai: BMC demolishes encroachments in Chembur to make footpaths pedestrian friendly

In an official statement, the BMC said, the M/West ward on Friday undertook the demolition of encroachments on Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati area

Pic/BMC

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday said that it demolished unauthorised structures in Chembur East in Mumbai, under its local M/West Ward to make the footpath pedestrian friendly.

In an official statement, the BMC said, the M/West ward on Friday undertook the demolition of encroachments on Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati area.

The BMC said the Municipal Corporation removed the unauthorised structures set up on the walkway on the Maharshi Dayanand Saraswati route under the M/West Division of the Municipal Corporation of Greater Mumbai.

Also Read: WPL 2023: Mumbai Police issues prohibition orders, bans flying activities

The BMC said the demolished structure had allegedly been a major obstacle for pedestrians for the past three years. A restaurant was erected by using steel size of 3 meters (3 feet) x 5.5 meters (3 feet) and the BMC had received several complaints from the local citizens against encroachments and having problems in walking.

Taking into account, the decision to remove the encroachment on the sidewalk was decided by Deputy Commissioner Harshad Kale and Assistant Commissioner of M/West Division Biswas.

Accordingly, on Friday, the M/West Ward staff undertook the demolition and removed the gas cylinders, utensils and all other materials.

Also Read: Mumbai Police issues preventive order for city, shares list of prohibitory acts