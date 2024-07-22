Following this paper’s report, BMC took cognisance of the issues and acted to ease the struggle of grieving families and visitors

The signboard installed outside the entrance. Pic/Nimesh Dave

Listen to this article Mumbai: BMC installs signage outside Babhai crematorium in Borivli x 00:00

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has installed a main entrance signboard at the Babhai crematorium in Borivli West. This action followed a report in this newspaper highlighting the absence of the signboard, which caused significant difficulties for residents and relatives of the deceased who struggled to locate the crematorium.

The issue gained attention after mid-day published a report titled: “Where even the dead are given the runaround”. The report highlighted how people would wander around the crematorium desperately searching for the entrance.

The absence of clear signage not only inconvenienced visitors but also added to the emotional distress of the grieving families. A main entrance signboard has now been installed making it easier for people to access the site. Additionally, a banner has been put up highlighting that renovation work at the crematorium is underway from the MLA fund of local legislator Sunil Rane.

Local residents have expressed immense relief and appreciation following the installation of the signboard. “This was a basic necessity that was absent for far too long. Families should not have to wander around during such sensitive moments,” said a Borivli resident residing near the crematorium.

The issue came to the fore when the traditional crematorium at Babhai was unexpectedly closed for repairs, redirecting mourners to the nearby electronic crematorium. Confusion followed as families struggled to locate the entrance to the electronic facility, resulting in frustrating loops around the crematorium grounds.

“It was a harrowing experience for me when my father passed away and I had to roam in circles in order to locate the entrance to the electronic crematorium. The installation of this signboard will undoubtedly ease the burden on families during such difficult times," said the kin of a deceased who was trying to locate the crematorium for the final rights of his father.

He added, "Now that the main entrance board has been installed, the issue of cars parking near the main entrance has also been stopped as people have started to know that the gate leads to the crematorium. Also, now the gates are not closed in the evening keeping the crematorium operational throughout the day which is another relief for us."

Another local resident, requesting anonymity, said, “The other day, I was seated inside a cafe opposite the crematorium. A family was seen driving around trying to locate it. After two rounds, one of them came near the cafe asking for its location. Even the locals seated outside the cafe weren’t aware of it. Luckily, I was around and guided them to the entrance. The installation of the signboard is helpful for the families of the deceased.

Luckily, now they do not have to hunt for the entrance of the crematorium.