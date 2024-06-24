Mumbai: BMC to reduce use of wood in pyres

Closed combustion chambers at crematoriums, use of eco-friendly pellets instead of wood

Closed combustion chamber systems will be installed at nine crematoriums

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has decided to increase the use of eco-friendly pyre cremation systems in crematoriums. The civic body will also use eco-friendly briquettes or pellets instead of wood, which will reduce its use and also the pollution caused by wood burning. “We have decided to reduce the use of wood at crematoriums. At Sion, we have been using eco-friendly pyres for the last four years. Now we have decided to extend this technology to nine crematoriums,” a BMC official said.

Explaining how the technology reduces the use of the wood, the official said a closed combustion chamber is used which reduces the wood requirement per cremation. “Usually 350-400 kg of wood is required for a cremation, but using the chamber, only 100-125 kg is needed,” the official added. While the system is based on eco-friendly and scientific methods, the structure has been designed considering religious rituals that need to be performed. Also, the time taken from cremation is reduced from 4 hours using traditional methods to about 1-2 hours.

This closed chamber system will be used in crematoriums at Bhoiwada, Wadala, Reay Road, Tagore Nagar (Vikhroli), Deonar, Postal Colony (Chembur), Babhai (Borivli), Oshiwara and Goregaon. Each system costs Rs 1 crore. To reduce the use of wood and pollution, the BMC will also use eco-friendly briquettes or pellets. “These will be made from agricultural byproducts or other natural substances,” the official said, adding that the tender process for this has begun.

Around 55,000 bodies are cremated in Mumbai every year. Of these, around 45,000 bodies are cremated in traditional crematoriums while only around 10,000 are cremated in electric or gas-powered systems. Currently, there are 10 electric and 18 gas-powered crematoriums in the city.