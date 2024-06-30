Officials say it will be razed once there’s adequate manpower, cop protection is obtained; management refuses to comment

The sports turf on the premises of Sheth Gopalji Hemraj High School and Junior College in Borivli East on June 18. Pics/Nimesh Dave

Mumbai: Borivli school served notice for turning playground into sports turf

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has served a notice to the Borivli-based Sheth Gopalji Hemraj High School and Junior College, popularly known as GH school, for turning a playground into a turf. Last year, in October, the civic body issued a stop-work notice under Section 354(A) of the Mumbai Municipal Corporation Act to the school management. The latter replied to it on November 6, stating that the changes were only meant for students' physical and mental activities.

After receiving the response, the BMC issued speaking orders the same month categorically mentioning that the reply did not convince it and that the educational institute should remove unauthorised construction within 24 hours. The R Central ward office of the BMC confirmed the development, but when mid-day reached out to the school authorities last week, they refused to speak on the subject.

The school managed by the Borivali Education Society in Borivali East is said to have a playground area measuring over 30,000 square feet. Following complaints of the school turning this into turf, alumnus Sanjay Savla, through his advocate Mukesh Gupta, on May 27 this year served a notice to the BMC for not initiating action against the unauthorised construction.

Savla and Gupta attended a public grievance (PG) hearing at the R Central ward office on June 10. “BMC officials admitted there was an irregularity and assured us of taking action as per the law in this particular case,” Gupta added. Gupta claimed that the turf can be booked online via the KheloMore app and if any individual attempts to book it offline, the payment transaction reflects a transfer into the account of Sports Gurukul Pvt Ltd. “What is the connection between the school trust and the sports company? Has the ground been given to a third party for commercial operation? Only a probe and audit of the school and company’s account will clear the ambiguity,” the lawyer added.

Sandhya Nandedkar, assistant commissioner, R Central ward, admitted that the civic body plans to carry out a demolition drive to remove the unauthorised construction. “The demolition will be carried out as soon as the necessary manpower and required protection from the police department is made available,”

Nandedkar added.