Mumbai: Central Railway GM conducts surprise check of suburban trains, travels in 2nd class coach

Central Railway GM, Ram Karan Yadav, on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of Mumbai suburban network, officers said

Ram Karan Yadav. Pic/Central Railway/X

The newly-appointed Central Railway general manager, Ram Karan Yadav, on Wednesday conducted a surprise inspection of Mumbai suburban network trains, officers said, reported the PTI.

Ram Karan Yadav also travelled in a second-class coach between Thane and Dadar stations in Mumbai and interacted with passengers without disclosing his identity.

A railway spokesperson told PTI that Ram Karan Yadav first travelled to Thane station from CSMT on a motorman cab of a Kasara-bound fast local at around 8.30 am.

Central Railway GM Ram Karan Yadav, a 1986 batch Indian Railways Service of Engineers (IRSE) officer, took over as the new General Manager of Central Railway on Friday, as per a release issued by the Central Railway.

The GM inspected cleanliness at Thane station along with other facilities and crowd management. He interacted with the Railway Protection Force (RPF) and Government Railway Police (GRP) personnel.

After alighting at Dadar station, the general manager reviewed security arrangements, help desk, and other arrangements in view of the huge rush of followers of Dr B R Ambedkar on the occasion of 'Mahaparinirvan Din' on December 6.

Meanwhile, on Friday as the original planner of multi-modal integration of CR stations, Ram Karan Yadav, took charge as its General Manager of Central Railway.

Yadav was instrumental in building Dadar station’s widest footover bridge (FOB), integrating Ghatkopar station with the Mumbai Metro station, and remodelling Thane, Kalyan and CSMT. “As chief project director (station development) on CR, Yadav was involved in the development of the inter-modal station at Ajni, Nagpur, the integration of Metro station at Ghatkopar, remodelling of Thane, Kalyan and CSMT and monetisation of Railway land at Matunga station,” a CR spokesperson said.

Yadav received the General Manager’s award in 1999 for excellent planning and execution of the 12-meter-wide FOB with PSC girders at Dadar station. Earlier, as general manager of Urban Transport at Rail India Technical and Economic Service (RITES), Yadav carried out a feasibility study of the Elevated Corridor along WR suburban line and also worked as an independent safety officer in the execution of the Mumbai Metro One.

As chief administrative officer (construction) on WR, he was responsible for the highest-ever commissioning of new lines, gauge conversions and doubling on WR in a year. Work on the sixth line between Khar and Borivli picked up pace during his tenure and work on station development at Udhna, Sabarmati and Bhuj also commenced.

While working as divisional railway manager at Bhusawal, he conducted one of the biggest encroachment removal drives on Indian Railways in 2018 with 17,000 multidisciplinary staff, removing over 3,000 houses (hutment/pucca houses) and approximately 350 shops, reclaiming over 120 acres of Railway land.

(with PTI inputs)

