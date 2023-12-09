Mumbai: Chemical analysis doesn’t prove Mira Road ‘murder victim’ drank pesticide

Cop say this won’t hamper case, partner who allegedly chopped her body, fed remains to dogs will be punished

The accused being taken into custody after his partner’s remains were found in his Mira Road flat. File Pic/Hanif Patel

The Naya Nagar police station have received chemical analysis (CA) reports in connection with the case of the woman who was allegedly poisoned and chopped into pieces by her live-in partner in early June. The accused, 56, was apprehended on June 8 and the police investigation revealed that he had allegedly boiled some of her body parts in a pressure cooker and fed a few to stray dogs.

“The hospital had conducted a chemical analysis on her remains, and the report is inconclusive as to whether she had consumed pesticide before her death. However, this will not hamper the case as before this, DNA reports and blood samples had been matched. The accused will be punished according to the law,” said Jayant Bajbale, DCP, Zone I.

According to the police, the accused claims the deceased had consumed pesticide on June 4. He had stated that she was lying on a bed and foam was gushing out of her mouth. He claimed that fearing that the police take action against him for abetting ‘her suicide’, he decided to chop up the body and dispose of the parts.

However, the CA report couldn’t conclude whether she had indeed consumed pesticide. “The body was sent in a very bad state and hence it would have been difficult for forensic scientists to determine whether there were traces of poison in the remains,” said a police officer on the condition of anonymity. According to the FIR, the accused killed the woman on June 4, used a chainsaw to dismember the body and pressure-cooked and roasted the parts in an attempt to get rid of them.

June 4

The day of murder