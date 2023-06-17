Breaking News
Mumbai: Citizens will get relief from water logging at Andheri and Milan subways, says BMC

Updated on: 17 June,2023 04:28 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Due to the ongoing construction of the Gokhale bridge, the Andheri and Milan subway underground routes will be heavily used this year during the monsoon season

Inspection drive by BMC official (Pic/BMC)

Due to the ongoing construction of the Gokhale bridge, the Andheri and Milan subway underground routes will be heavily used this year during the monsoon season.


The Bhrihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velarasu inspected the pump, and flood gate work for quick drainage of rainwater in the Andheri subway area and directed the rainwater drainage department to keep the system ready so that water does not accumulate during heavy rains.


"A total of six water pumping pumps and flood gate systems have been set up at three locations for the Andheri underpass area. This system has been set up in Millennium Building, Vira Desai Marg, Andheri subway area. The rainwater drainage department has completed the installation of six pumps of three thousand cubic meters per hour at three places. So two pumps of one thousand cubic meters have been installed," the BMC stated in their press release.


Inspection of underground water storage tank work for drainage of rainwater in the Milan subway area at Santacruz was also carried out on Saturday. "This year an additional pump has been arranged here to keep the subway flood-free," Ulhas Mahale, Deputy Commissioner (Infrastructure) expressed.

On Saturday, Additional Municipal Commissioner (Projects) P Velarasu instructed the road department for resurfacing the roads and filling potholes on the eastern and western expressways.

The AMC also inspected the construction of the Gokhale railway flyover connecting Andheri East-West. Velarasu also took review from the railway officials. "Along with knowing the current status of steel girder construction in the railway area, the AMC also gave suggestions for planning the railway block in the future," stated the press release.

"The AMC has instructed the bridge department and railway authorities to aim for December 2023 deadline to start two-way traffic on the Gokhale bridge," the statement added.

