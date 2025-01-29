Meanwhile, BMC has started taking action against hawkers, primarily in areas with heavy footfall. Till Tuesday, around 2,763 items have been seized from street vendors

While there were 27 unauthorised shops in total, the Bombay High Court granted a stay order on action against eight of them.

Listen to this article Mumbai civic body demolishes 19 shops near Kandivali Railway Station for road widening x 00:00

On Wednesday, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) demolished 19 unauthorized shops near Kandivali (West) railway station as part of an initiative to widen both the station and the surrounding road.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recently, the Bombay High Court directed the BMC to intensify action against hawkers and encroachments.

The eviction drive was carried out by the Building and Factories Department of the R South ward against 19 unauthorised shops in the vicinity of Kandivali Railway Station.

"While there were 27 unauthorised shops in total, the court granted a stay order on action against eight of them. The remaining 19 unauthorised shops were evicted on Wednesday. Further action will be decided as per the court order," said an official, adding, "Following this action, the lane along Kandivali Station's western side will be widened to help ease the movement of pedestrians."

Civic chief Bhushan Gagrani had directed officials to intensify action against encroachments and illegal constructions in the city. Accordingly, the BMC has focused on areas with heavy footfall. "We have decided to take action on a structure where the court does not put any stay," the official added. The demolition was conducted with the help of JCB.

Meanwhile, BMC has started taking action against hawkers, primarily in areas with heavy footfall. Till Tuesday, around 2,763 items have been seized from street vendors. These include 544 four-wheeled handcarts, 968 domestic gas cylinders, and 1,251 other miscellaneous materials. As part of the 'Street vendor-free zone' campaign, encroachment removal actions have been carried out across various wards over the past seven days.

As per the directives of the High Court, 20 high-traffic locations in BMC's jurisdiction have been designated as 'Street Vendor-Free Zones'. In accordance with this, the civic body continues to take strict action against street vendors who obstruct pedestrian pathways and roads, as well as those selling food items in an unhygienic manner, posing health risks to the public.