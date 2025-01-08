The first session of the training programme was held on Wednesday at the K East Division Office in Andheri (East), where food vendors were educated on various aspects of food safety such as personal hygiene, regular cleaning of vending and storage areas, safe handling and preparation techniques, and waste management

The Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) has initiated an initiative aimed at providing clean and safe food to the citizens of Mumbai, while also combating the consumption of adulterated and harmful food products. In collaboration with the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), the BMC will conduct a series of training sessions designed to educate food vendors on key safety and hygiene practices.

The first session of the training programme was held on Wednesday at the K East Division Office in Andheri (East), where food vendors were educated on various aspects of food safety such as personal hygiene, regular cleaning of food vending and storage areas, safe food handling and preparation techniques, waste management, and compliance with food safety standards.

BMC recently signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with FSSAI to ensure that food vendors across Mumbai adhere to strict food safety regulations. Under this agreement, around 10,000 licensed food vendors operating within BMC’s jurisdiction will undergo training on food safety rules, hygiene practices, and safe food handling and storage techniques.

The training initiative is being carried out under the leadership of Deputy Commissioner (Special) Chanda Jadhav and Superintendent of Licensing Anil Kate. The first session saw the participation of more than 50 food vendors from the eastern zone of Mumbai. Key officials, including Shashank Pandey from the Pre-licensing Department, were present to oversee the training.

During the training, emphasis was placed on the importance of food safety rules, personal hygiene, and maintaining clean food outlets.

The vendors were also trained on the proper methods of food preparation, handling, and storage to ensure food remains safe for consumption.

The session also focused on effective waste management practices to prevent contamination and maintain cleanliness and experts provided insights into reducing public health risks, stressing the importance of complying with the Food Safety and Standards Act, 2006, and other relevant food safety regulations.

This training initiative is part of a larger, year-long programme that will be held at regular intervals across Municipal Corporation Ward Offices. Food vendors will continue to receive guidance on providing clean and fresh food to Mumbai's residents, with a particular focus on food safety practices outlined in Schedule 4 of the Food Safety and Standards (Licensing and Registration of Food Businesses) Rules, 2011.

In addition to practical training, vendors will be provided with awareness materials, and expert trainers will assess the effectiveness of the programme. Upon completion of the training, food vendors will be issued certificates by the Food Safety and Standards Authority of India (FSSAI), validating their compliance with food safety standards.