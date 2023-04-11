Mumbai: Civic body’s dust mitigation project gathering dust?

It has been over 10 days since committee formed to tackle pollution in the city announced it, but there has been no progress yet

The rising dust pollution is causing many health issues for people in Mumbai. File pic/Shadab Khan

It appears that the civic body’s dust mitigation project is in danger of biting the dust even before it took off. Over 10 days after the project was announced, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation is yet to establish ward-level task forces for its implementation and action. The BMC had decided to implement these guidelines from April 1, 2023.

With pollution rising in the city, administrator I S Chahal had appointed a committee under Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Sanjeev Kumar to suggest solutions to control dust. This committee prepared a plan and suggested forming ward-level task forces that would be responsible for the implementation of the project. According to the committee report, three task forces were to be formed in each of the 24 administrative wards to inspect all construction sites, including

infrastructure projects.

Where are the task forces?

These task forces were to visit sites to inspect compliance as per guidelines. The task forces were to be responsible for issuing warning letters on first non-compliance and for penal action in cases of non-compliance with guidelines. The BMC ward office or Building Proposal department can issue a stop-work notice to the dust emitting project. According to sources, however, BMC is yet to form these task forces.

The first task force was to comprise ward officers like assistant engineers of the Building and Factory, Building Proposal, and sub engineer of the Encroachment and Removal department. This task force would mainly work on implementation of guidelines and taking action. A second task force of assistant engineer of Solid Waste Management, sub engineer of Maintenance, and a horticulture officer, will be tasked with finding reasons for the high degree of pollution in the city and also suggest measures to reduce air pollution due to government and civic infrastructure projects and work on implementation of guidelines. Another task force of assistant engineer of Mechanical and Engineering Department and the Medical Health officer would be responsible for controlling air pollution from crematoria and from unclean fuel.

‘BMC is not serious’

Former Opposition Leader Ravi Raja slammed the BMC over delays in the formation of the task forces. “These guidelines were to be implemented from April 1, 2023. However, even after all these days, these task forces have not been formed. This shows the seriousness of the BMC towards controlling air quality for the betterment of citizens’ health. BMC is only prompt in issuing new tenders,” Raja said.

The committee had prepared guidelines for construction sites, for the transportation of debris, and demolition work. This includes the erection of continuous dust or wind-breaking tin or metal sheets of more than 20 feet height around the construction sites, tarpaulin, green cloth, or jute sheets to be mandatorily used to cover. The guidelines also include sprinkling water on construction and during demolition. Construction waste should also be transported to the designated uploading site approved by BMC.

Additional Municipal Commissioner Dr Kumar did not respond to messages or calls.