Mumbai: Commuters get some breathing space in busy Ghatkopar station

The redundant staircase on platform 1 at Ghatkopar station that mid-day had highlighted, has finally been pulled down, creating more space on the platform. After mid-day’s page 1 article (August 30, 2019) on how Ghatkopar station had become a recipe for disaster, the railways had stepped up development of the station, and hindrances and obstacles at the station for commuters are being removed.

I noticed it during my inspection visit to Ghatkopar station a few weeks ago and pulled up officials for this. The staircase had been left as it was and the escalator built over it. The staircase was taking over platform space further narrowing it down. I have got it demolished and now we have more space for passengers to stand and walk comfortably,” Central Railway Mumbai Divisional Manager Rajnish Goyal said.



When the escalator had come up around 2019, mid-day had written how the two-way escalator had been lazily built, keeping the large staircase, which was completely redundant, untouched, blocking more platform space. It was also written that if removed, the space created could help quick dispersal of passengers out on to the BEST bus stop. The wall of the staircase too had been used by a few stalls that encroach right onto the platform and block the entrance.

Now with the demolition of the big staircase and realignment of the walls of the escalator, there is more space on the platform. Also, phase one work on upgrading the station with another deck is expected to complete later this year and will offer more space for commuters.

As per a passenger survey and analysis conducted by the Mumbai Railway Vikas Corporation and Wilbur Smith Associates a few years ago, Ghatkopar has one of the highest densities of passengers. This is because it caters to the Mumbai Metro Blue Line 1 crowds as well. With the opening of new corridors and the Mumbai Metro Blue Line linking to both of them, the crowds have increased manifold.