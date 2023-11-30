Mumbai: Constable struggling to raise Rs 6L to pay injured son’s medical bills

Youth has been on ventilator for 20 days, being treated for free at Fortis Hospital thanks to deputy chief minister

Sahil Jadhav, who is being treated at Fortis Hospital

A police constable, Raju Maruti Jadhav, has been ceaselessly trying to ensure that his 25-year-old son Sahil, who has been on a ventilator for the past 20 days, receives the best care possible. The youth was injured after his scooter skidded on a road that had turned slippery due to sudden rainfall on November 9.

Thanks to contributions from Jadhav’s colleagues, batchmates and retired police officers, the constable managed to amass Rs 9.50 lakh. An additional R6 lakh is needed to settle Sahil’s medical bills at Nanavati Hospital.

Jadhav, attached to the Local Arms unit of the Mumbai police, had to undertake the challenging task of moving his son from Nanavati Hospital to Fortis Hospital. The Mumbai police, using an emergency green signal, halted traffic to facilitate the transfer. Jadhav handed over a post-dated cheque of R6 lakh to Nanavati Hospital before relocating Sahil.

On the day of the mishap, Sahil was on his way to purchase medicine for his grandmother when it began raining. His two-wheeler then skidded and collided with a divider. The impact resulted in a serious head injury, leading to brain, lung and nerve compression.

Due to various surgeries and treatments at Nanavati Hospital, the incurred expenses within 14 days. Tragically, Sahil, at 25 years and eight months, falls outside the eligibility criteria for benefits under a welfare scheme for cops due to the age limit of 25 years for the kin of police personnel.

Jadhav told mid-day on Wednesday, “My son is an engineering student with a passion for becoming an automobile engineer. Unfortunately, due to his age, he doesn’t qualify for the police scheme. Initially, I paid Rs 1.5 lakh, but with the support of colleagues, batchmates and retired officers, we gathered Rs 9.53 lakh. I’ve paid the pending amount to Nanavati Hospital through a post-dated cheque and moved my son to Fortis Hospital. He remains on the ventilator. An additional R6 lakh is needed to clear pending bills.”

S Jayakumar Joint CP, administration, and Deputy Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis have extended their support to Jadhav in securing treatment for his son. Fadnavis, recognising the special circumstances, has approved the free treatment of Sahil at Fortis Hospital. Jadhav is also utilising social media and NGOs to raise funds for his son’s ongoing medical expenses.

