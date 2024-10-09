Breaking News
Maharashtra assembly elections: Haryana win a booster for Maharashtra BJP
Pydhonie deaf-and-mute murder case: Not a word spoken! How police prepared 300-page charge sheet
Mumbai Metro Line 3: Don’t set off to airport yet
Mumbai weather updates: Air quality in city drops to ‘unhealthy’ levels
Mumbai: Customs seize MDMA worth Rs 35 lakh; arrest Ajaz Khan’s staffer
shot-button
Navratri Navratri
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Cop seriously injured after falling off rail overbridge

Mumbai: Cop seriously injured after falling off rail overbridge

Updated on: 09 October,2024 08:01 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

On Monday evening, the MHB police received information about the body of an unidentified man lying on the slab, under the Sudhir Phadke Flyover

Mumbai: Cop seriously injured after falling off rail overbridge

The bridge that Kharat fell off

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Cop seriously injured after falling off rail overbridge
x
00:00

A sub-inspector attached to the MHB police station in Borivli was badly injured after he fell into a nullah while inspecting a body lying on a slab off a railway track bridge that runs over a nullah between Borivli and Dahisar. On Monday evening, the MHB police received information about the body of an unidentified man lying on the slab, under the Sudhir Phadke Flyover.



Sub-inspector Mukesh Kharat and other police personnel reached the spot for inspection. According to officials, at around 4.30 pm, a loud horn from a passing train startled Kharat who was standing on the slab and he lost his balance and fell through a gap on the bridge, landing on the rocky surface of the drain below. His fellow officers took him to a nearby private hospital


Doctors said Kharat received serious injuries to his head and body due to the fall and was transferred to a private hospital for special care. Kharat’s condition is reported to be critical, said a police officer.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

borivali dahisar indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai mumbai news

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK