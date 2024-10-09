On Monday evening, the MHB police received information about the body of an unidentified man lying on the slab, under the Sudhir Phadke Flyover

The bridge that Kharat fell off

A sub-inspector attached to the MHB police station in Borivli was badly injured after he fell into a nullah while inspecting a body lying on a slab off a railway track bridge that runs over a nullah between Borivli and Dahisar. On Monday evening, the MHB police received information about the body of an unidentified man lying on the slab, under the Sudhir Phadke Flyover.

Sub-inspector Mukesh Kharat and other police personnel reached the spot for inspection. According to officials, at around 4.30 pm, a loud horn from a passing train startled Kharat who was standing on the slab and he lost his balance and fell through a gap on the bridge, landing on the rocky surface of the drain below. His fellow officers took him to a nearby private hospital.

Doctors said Kharat received serious injuries to his head and body due to the fall and was transferred to a private hospital for special care. Kharat’s condition is reported to be critical, said a police officer.