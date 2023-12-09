Breaking News
Mumbai: Cops recover elderly couple's bag of jewellery in 30 mins

Mumbai: Cops recover elderly couple’s bag of jewellery in 30 mins

Updated on: 09 December,2023 07:31 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Prasun Choudhari | mailbag@mid-day.com

Police acted swiftly after receiving information; checked CCTV footage, went through RTO app to find autorickshaw they had travelled in

Mumbai: Cops recover elderly couple’s bag of jewellery in 30 mins

The police recovered the baggage containing valuables worth R8 lakh after it had been left behind in an autorickshaw by the Arte couple

Mumbai: Cops recover elderly couple’s bag of jewellery in 30 mins
Key Highlights

  1. Mumbai Police promptly recovered a suitcase containing gold and silver ornaments
  2. The incident unfolded on a Thursday evening at around 8.30 pm
  3. The police officials played a pivotal role in the investigation

The Mumbai Police showcased their commitment to public service by promptly recovering a suitcase containing gold and silver ornaments, along with gift envelopes valued at approximately Rs 8 lakh. The incident unfolded on a Thursday evening at around 8.30 pm when Bharat Bhushan Arte, a 70-year-old man and his wife found themselves in an unexpected predicament on their way home from their daughter's wedding.


Realising the oversight of leaving their baggage in an autorickshaw, Arte wasted no time and swiftly filed a report with the MHB Colony police station. This triggered an immediate and thorough response from the police force, determined to find the elderly couple’s valuables. The police officials played a pivotal role in the investigation, senior police inspector Sudhir Kudhalkar said, “In response to the report of the baggage being left behind in the autorickshaw and recognising the significant value of the items, we acted swiftly.” He said, “The key breakthrough in the case came through meticulous examination of CCTV footage along the route of Bharat Arte’s commute, leading to the identification of the autorickshaw’s registration number.” The police identified the autorickshaw’s registration number.


“Armed with this information, we swiftly accessed the RTO app to retrieve the owner's details. Fortunately, the investigation revealed that the autorickshaw had not picked up any other passengers after Bharat Arte’s journey, streamlining the search process. The autorickshaw was traced to the Dahisar toll booth, where we intercepted it and recovered the bag within an hour of filing the report,” said another official from the police station.


The recovered bag contained various pieces of jewellery and gift envelopes from the recently celebrated wedding. “The diligence and quick thinking of the Mumbai Police not only exemplified their dedication to public service but also showcased the effective utilisation of technology in solving such cases,” said a relative of Arte, requesting anonymity while talking to mid-day.

Rs 8 lakh
Worth of valuables

70 years
Age of the complainant Bharat Bhushan Arte

