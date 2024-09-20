Mogra pumping station to start after BMC deposits R33 cr following land dispute

The Andheri subway is prone to flooding every monsoon. File pic/Anurag Ahire

Listen to this article Mumbai: Court clears path for Andheri’s flood solution x 00:00

There is hope for the Mogra pumping station in Andheri, which will help reduce flooding during the monsoon season. Progress had stalled due to an ongoing land dispute, but the court has now directed the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) to deposit the land cost and proceed with the work.

ADVERTISEMENT

The pumping station on Mogra nullah, among others, was recommended by the Chitale Committee after the July 2005 downpour. While five of the pumping stations are already operational, the futures of the Mogra and Mahul stations were uncertain. The BMC appointed contractors M/s Michigan Engineers and M/s Mhalsa Construction (jointly) for the construction of the Mogra pumping station in June 2021, at a cost of Rs 393 crore. A partial work order was issued for miscellaneous tasks.

To address land acquisition issues, the BMC even changed the original site for the Mogra pumping station. BMC officials stated that the new location was chosen to reduce land acquisition costs. However, the acquisition process has been delayed due to ongoing legal proceedings in the high court regarding land ownership.

“The BMC was ready to deposit the land cost. Following the court’s directive, the BMC will deposit Rs 33 crore next week, allowing us to start construction since the contractor has already been awarded the work,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner.

During high tide, seawater enters the city and prevents floodwaters from draining into the sea. Floodgates are installed at almost every major nullah to prevent seawater from entering the city while pumping stations are needed to remove excess water. The Chitale Committee recommended eight pumping stations, six of which have been established at Haji Ali, Lovegrove, Cleveland, Irla, Britannia, and Ghazdarbandh. The Mogra and Mahul stations are still pending. The Mogra pumping station will help reduce waterlogging in Andheri and Versova.

Additionally, the BMC has begun widening drainage lines worth R150 crore in Andheri West, a project expected to take three years to complete. The BMC has yet to decide whether to implement anti-flooding measures proposed by the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, which would cost Rs 600 crore.