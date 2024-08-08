Breaking News
Thane: Five-year-old dies after labrador falls on her in Mumbra
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: CM Eknath Shinde orders Kurla station spruce-up
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
Maharashtra assembly elections: Will scramble for Assembly seats fracture alliances?
Mid-Day Impact | Mumbai: Loose tiles on Charni Road FOB removed
shot-button
Lake Levels Lake Levels
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai cyber police building nears completion

Mumbai cyber police building nears completion

Updated on: 08 August,2024 06:58 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faizan Khan | faizan.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The under-construction building in Bandra West, which will house the entire cyber police department, is nearing completion

Mumbai cyber police building nears completion

The under-construction cyber building in Bandra West, which will house the entire Mumbai cyber police, is nearing completion

Listen to this article
Mumbai cyber police building nears completion
x
00:00

An 11-storey cyber building, equipped with the latest technology to combat cybercrime, is likely to be handed over to Mumbai police soon. The original deadline was August 15, but a month-long delay is anticipated owing to some pending work. Construction of the building began in 2019 during the tenure of Devendra Fadnavis as Chief Minister. “The work by the (police) housing department is in the final stages and it will be handed over to us soon,” said S. Jayakumar, joint commissioner of police (administration).


The ground-plus-eleven-storey building, located on SV Road near Bandra Railway Station, will feature 10,393 square metres of office space from the first to the seventh floor, and 1,000 square metres from the eighth to the eleventh floor, designated as residential quarters for police personnel. Currently, the Mumbai police have five regional cyber police stations, all of which will be consolidated into this new building. The deputy commissioner of police (DCP) Cyber will also operate from here. Additionally, the 1930 cyber helpline call centre and a dedicated cyber control room to coordinate with banks and nodal officers will function from this location.



As of now, the cyber cell at BKC operates the 1930 Helpline and also boasts of advanced digital forensic technology. According to cyber officials, when an officer from the South Cyber Cell needs assistance they would have to visit BKC cyber cell. With everything under one roof, time will be saved and investigations will be expedited, said an official.


The latest forensic investigation tools, including mobile and hard disk extraction tools, password breakers, CDR/IPDR analyzing tools, audio-video enhancement tools, and data recovery software, will be centralized to expedite investigations as needed.

“The requirement for a cyber building with a dedicated control room equipped with the latest technology is crucial given the skyrocketing figures of cyber fraud. Such infrastructure will help officers deal with cybercrime more diligently,” said an officer of Mumbai Cyber. According to Mumbai Police, the building will also feature amenities like a gym, a multipurpose hall, and a library for police officers.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news devendra fadnavis mumbai news mumbai

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK