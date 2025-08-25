Mumbai Diary: Monday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Nirvana in the city

Taking a break from his day, a man steals a nap in a public park at Churchgate.

A neighbourhood fiesta



Participants at a previous jewellery pop up and volunteers at a mural workshop (right) Leinasha J. Pics Courtesy/@3 Art House

If you enjoy interacting with like-minded, creative individuals in a buzzing ecosystem, there’s some good news in store. The Neighbourhood Festival, celebrating art, history and culture, is set to kick off in the ’burbs on September 13 and 14. Co-hosted by Fictionary in Bandra West and 3 Art House in Khar West, participants can expect games, activities and panel discussions to get those creative juices flowing. The panel discussions will range from celebrating stories of women succeeding in the workplace, to tales of Mumbai’s famed architecture and artistic history, to the complications of modern dating. “Since we will be organising the festival at both venues that are situated nearby, we named it The Neighbourhood Festival,” Leinasha J (below), community and creative director, 3 Art House shared with this diarist. The festival will also feature comedians, Kanan Gill and Rohan Joshi and host pop-up stores, art exhibitions and mural paintings sessions. Check @fictionary books and @3arthouse for more details.

Collier returns



Pic Courtesy/@jacobcollier

IT is that time of the year when the music calendar starts lining up their schedule. After leaving a mark with his last visit to Mumbai and Bengaluru in 2024, Grammy Award-winning composer and multi-instrumentalist Jacob Collier will be returning to the Maximum City this November 30. The composer has been on tour since May this year, and will be travelling down in November for three shows in Bengaluru, Mumbai and Delhi.

A journal with a difference



(From left) Dr Mithu Alur; Dr Samiran Nundy and former CJI DY Chandrachud

The former Chief Justice of India (CJI) DY Chandrachud dropped in for a special visit to the Bandra centre of ADAPT (formerly The Spastics Society of India) to launch their first journal, The Journal of Inclusion and Disability: Research, Neuro Rehabilitation, and Empowerment. Founder Dr Mithu Alur shared, “It will be a big boost for everyone involved in the cause that the former CJI was gracious to agree to be present at the launch. This is especially poignant because as the parent of specially-abled children, he is particularly connected to the cause. The journal will bring out the voices and challenges by this demographic across the country. We hope that it encourages more governments to step forward in assistance.” Padma Shri Dr Samiran Nundy, editor-in-chief of the journal added, “We believe that disability is not a deficit, but a dimension of human diversity. Through this journal, we aim to challenge stigmas, highlight agency and centre the experiences of persons with disabilities.”

A tale of iron



Pics Courtesy/Deepa Pawar

Growing up in the community of Ghisadi (Gadiya Lohars), author and activist Deepa Pawar was inspired to write about women of her community: “who bear quiet witness to the wrongs — social, historical, economical, and even physical,” she shared. Her work, Rabun Nirmiti Ghadavnarya Poladi Baya, is now the first document of the community included in the syllabus of Mumbai University’s Marathi language course.

Sky’s the limit



A model of the Aditya L-1 satellite (right) a presentation on Chandrayaan. Pics Courtesy/Nehru Science Centre

The Nehru Science Centre (NSC) in Worli, organised an interesting exhibition titled, From Ancient Skies to Modern Horizons: Exhibition on Space Heritage in India on August 23. Inaugurated by veteran astrophysicist (retired) Professor MN Vahia, Tata Institute of Fundamental Research (TIFR), Mumbai, the exhibition was attended by visitors and school students. It showcased cosmological models and observation tools used in ancient India along with significant contributions made by the early astronomers. “With key attractions like the scaled-down Vikram Lander model alongside interactive features such as our multilingual QR codes and digital flipbooks, we aim to ignite a passion for science and space exploration in young visitors,” shared Umesh Kumar Rustagi (inset), director, NSC.