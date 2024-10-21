Mumbai Diary: Tuesday Dossier

The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

Pic/Kirti Surve Parade

Sarees that Sparkle

Dr Harshada Koli Satam puts together colourful lanterns using Paithani sarees at her residence in Lalbaug.

Peru meets Japan in Mumbai

A view of the interiors of the new space

As the East Asian cuisine wave takes over the city’s food-scape, DJRS Hospitality’s new venture, Amaru mixes Japanese and Peruvian flavours to present the new global favourite, Nikkei cuisine. “At Amaru, we wanted to craft an experience that goes beyond just dining — it’s about stepping into a world where Japanese precision meets the bold vibrancy of Peruvian flavours,” shared founder Srikar Shetty, CEO, DJRS Hospitality, “Our expat chef from Peru, Nicolas Mandeuno, has brought this vision to life by blending both traditions with creativity and authenticity. Fare that includes tiraditos and ceviches will highlight the delicate balance of flavours and textures and define this cuisine, while the eclectic performances over the weekend will set the vibe.” The 110-seater restaurant in the Reclamation neighbourhood of Bandra is scheduled to open its doors tomorrow.

Srikar Shetty

On a K-roll!

A moment from the performance

After months of practice, and two power-packed performances in the district level in Mumbai, and semi-finals in Delhi last weekend, dance group We Unite has reached the final round of the pan-India K-pop Contest 2024. “We picked Bouncy (K-hot chilli peppers) by Ateez because the track is similar to our energy in real life,” member Anuraag Sigu shared. “We are a mix of working people and students, who came together for our shared love for dance and K-Pop in 2023. The semi-finals were full of challenges like managing schedules and one of our members getting injured. There is only one goal now — to win the finals on November 23,” he added.

Accessibility for all?

(From left) Despite the carpeted arena, Modi found rocks and unpaved ground impeding her mobility; Modi at a concert in Goa. Pics Courtesy/Virali Modi

Virali Modi was left with a struggle after attending the Alan Walker concert at the MMRDA grounds last weekend. The Alan Walker fan decided to not let her mobility impairment come in the way of listening to her favourite DJ live. “I often attend club gigs and concerts across India. So, this was not new,” the disability-rights activist said. What she did not expect was the poor accessibility. “At the concert, we [my husband and I] had to walk around the arena to the back entrance. The long route aside, the path inside added to the issue. It was unpaved and rocky. There were no ramps. My wheels kept getting stuck,” shared Modi. Even the bumpy carpet area was no relief. The lack of assistance from volunteers also surprised her. Though she admitted accessibility remains poor across the country, organisers are often accommodating. “We had to repeatedly ask them for help. Then, there was the lack of easy access to restrooms,” Modi noted. Modi informed us that Sunburn has now reached out to her, offering to relay her inputs to improve accessibility at concerts in the near future.

An evening with Annabel

Anjali Tendulkar at the launch; (right) Annabel Mehta with Sara Tendulkar. Pics/Anurag Ahire

It was the launch of yet another Tendulkar magnum opus last weekend at a Bandra bookstore. This time though, the master blaster was not the hero. It was mum-in-law Annabel Mehta who released her biography, My Passage to India: A Memoir, in the presence of daughter Anjali Tendulkar and grand-daughter Sara. The founder of the NGO Apnalaya, Mehta was born in England, before marriage brought her to India. In an excerpt published in this newspaper in July, Mehta recalled how Anjali and Sachin’s romance was a surprise. “I would never in a million years have predicted that she would fall for a cricketer,” she wrote with wry humour.

A green legacy

Clean-up efforts at the campaign; (right) Zidaan Castellino

Last Sunday, 300 volunteers assembled at Carter Road for a beach and mangrove clean-up drive, honouring the late Ratan Tata’s legacy. Zidaan Castellino (inset), founder of the collaborating Green Nagar Project, said, “Mr Tata’s vision to take India forward inspired us to contribute to his legacy.” Marking the 200th week of clean-up efforts by Swaccha Vasundhara Abhiyaan, volunteers cleared 2.5 acres, removing plastic and waste, helping preserve biodiversity and the mangroves’ growth.