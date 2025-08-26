The city - sliced, diced and served with a dash of sauce

A King-sized affair

The grand towering entrance of the Lalbaugcha Raja pandal brings motorists to a halt on Lalbaug flyover

Hungry for more



Soni Yadav (right) Emiway Bantai. PICS COURTESY/INSTAGRAM

Last year in October, The Guide section in this newspaper had introduced you to Soni Yadav aka MC Lit, the rapper who moonlights as a food delivery agent to fuel her passion. Yadav has now been roped in to perform alongside popular rap star Emiway Bantai (Bilal Shaikh), later this year at a Malad venue. “It’s going to be a dream come true. Just two years ago, I opened for another one of my icons, Divine. I’m overwhelmed by the love,” Yadav told us. While the shows go on, the 25-year-old is back to juggling her job, and an upcoming EP. “It’s been in the works. I’m waiting to hear back from music labels,” she said. We hope they deliver.

Hideo’s got nothing to hide



Jazyl Homavazir (left) gifts his anime series to Hideo Katsumata. PIC COURTESY/JAZYL HOMAVAZIR

Japanese anime heavyweight Hideo Katsumata of Fullmetal Alchemist has designs on Mumbai’s anime scene, we learnt. In the city for the Anime India convention last weekend in Goregaon, Katsumata made a brief stop to interact with Byculla-based anime artist Jazyl Homavazir. “Top executives from the anime industry are known to be reserved, and shy away from interactions. Contrary to that stereotype, Hideo San was bursting with energy, and an absolute delight to talk to. He seemed determined to take Indian anime to the world, while simultaneously introducing global anime to the country. I even gifted him a copy of my anime series, The Beast Legion,” Homavazir revealed to this diarist.

Sunny plays good host… again!



(From left) Karsan Ghavri (left) with Yajurvindra Singh, who opened the bowling for India in the Bangalore Test against England in 1977; ex-India hockey captain MM Somaya (left), former Mumbai Ranji captain Shishir Hattangadi (centre) and Mumbai and Hyderabad batsman Vijay Mohan Raj — all from St Mary’s School, Byculla; wicketkeeper Chandrakant Pandit (right), who replaced Zulfiqar Parkar (left), in the Mumbai Ranji Trophy team in 1980. PICS/CLAYTON MURZELLO, By Special Arrangement

Indian cricket legend Sunil Gavaskar’s plans for his annual party were dealt blows, but it ended in a triumph on Sunday. Gavaskar’s plans took a hit due to various occurrences in the country he represented with distinction. But now it was time to celebrate (‘the success of Operation Sindoor and the performance of the Indian cricket team in England,’ according to the invitation card). At the MCA-BKC Club, memories flowed, embellished by leg-pulling but not without forgetting to remember those who had departed from the last time Gavaskar hosted his party.



Sunil Gavaskar

At the entrance of the hall, childhood friends Milind Rege, Ehsan Hakim, Mumbai Ranji teammates Padmakar Shivalkar, Abdul Ismail, and India teammate Dilip Doshi were remembered with their names inscribed on miniature bats. India cricket stalwarts like Nari Contractor (91), Dilip Vengsarkar, Sandeep Patil, and Karsan Ghavri enjoyed their evening and so did some from the cinema world. As for this diarist, he indulged in making connections for photographs — school mates, tour mates and those who were picked for Mumbai in the right order. Gavaskar’s annual parties are sans speeches, but we can assure you that the enjoyment factor was beyond words.