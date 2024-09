Data accessed by mid-day following high-profile cases of drunken driving shows instances have gone up from 1,000-odd in 2023 to over 6,000 in 2024

The BMW that was involved in the hit and run. Pic/Shadab Khan

Listen to this article Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





Traffic department data shows that drunken driving cases in the city surged six-fold A total of 6,762 cases were registered in 2024 Several major drunken-driving incidents this year have resulted in fatalities

Traffic department data shows that drunken driving cases in the city surged six-fold from January to September this year. A total of 6,762 cases were registered in 2024, compared to 1,217 during the same period last year. Several major drunken-driving incidents this year have resulted in fatalities involving pedestrians and other drivers.