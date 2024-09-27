Breaking News
Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold

Updated on: 27 September,2024 06:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Data accessed by mid-day following high-profile cases of drunken driving shows instances have gone up from 1,000-odd in 2023 to over 6,000 in 2024

Mumbai: DUI cases up six-fold

The BMW that was involved in the hit and run. Pic/Shadab Khan

Key Highlights

  1. Traffic department data shows that drunken driving cases in the city surged six-fold
  2. A total of 6,762 cases were registered in 2024
  3. Several major drunken-driving incidents this year have resulted in fatalities

Traffic department data shows that drunken driving cases in the city surged six-fold from January to September this year. A total of 6,762 cases were registered in 2024, compared to 1,217 during the same period last year. Several major drunken-driving incidents this year have resulted in fatalities involving pedestrians and other drivers.

