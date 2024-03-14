Two victims come forward after being preyed upon in Andheri shops, cops yet to file FIR

Arif Ansari, in whose name a loan of R2.56 lakh was approved (right) Ismail Shaikh and his daughter who were duped after being promised a loan

Listen to this article Mumbai: Fake loan facilitators using victims’ credentials to buy gadgets x 00:00

Key Highlights Share:





A gang of racketeers purchasing mobile phones using their victims’ credentials Allegedly, the gang’s members, stationed in prominent digital electronic stores The racket comprises a network of agents who lure unsuspecting customers

A gang of racketeers portraying themselves as facilitators of loans to the financially distressed are purchasing mobile phones using their victims’ credentials and fleeing. Allegedly, the gang’s members, stationed in prominent digital electronic stores across various malls, play a crucial role in their illicit activities. The racket comprises a network of agents who lure unsuspecting customers, enticing them into obtaining loans using their documents. Subsequently, these agents purchase high-value items such as mobile phones using the customers’ credentials, only to disappear with the goods later on. Two digital goods shops in Andheri seem to be the central hub for this scam. Numerous victims have filed complaints related to the racket at the Amboli police station.

Two victims have approached mid-day, sharing their experiences. Arif Ansari, a 30-year-old food deliveryman, sought assistance from his colleague, Shakir Badshah Khan, in securing a loan for his wife’s treatment. After promising to arrange for the loan, Khan escorted Ansari to a shop on the ground floor of the Fortune Building in Andheri West. After submitting his documents, a loan of Rs 2.56 lakh was approved in Ansari’s name. However, he was perplexed when he was handed two iPhones and instructed to take a photo with one of them. Despite his confusion, he complied, only to have both phones taken from him afterwards by Khan. Despite assurances from Khan, Ansari never received the loan amount, discovering later that an iPhone worth Rs 2.56 lakh had been bought in his name.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ismail Shaikh, a 50-year-old blind man residing in Jogeshwari East, approached the Amboli police station after being similarly swindled. In need of funds for rent, Shaikh’s daughter, Sana, was promised a loan. However, after months of waiting, no money arrived, and Shaikh discovered that Rs 590 had been deducted from his account due to a bounced check. Investigation revealed that his daughter had unknowingly taken out a loan for a mobile phone, leading to the cancellation of the loan upon Shaikh’s complaint. In spite of these grievances, the police have yet to register an FIR or apprehend the culprits, despite being aware of their identities and locations. Ansari, Shaikh and other victims demand swift action to prevent further exploitation.

Rs 2.56L

Value of loan taken out in Khan’s name