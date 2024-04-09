Mumbai: Fire breaks out at industrial estate building in Worli; no casualty

No person was reported to be injured, a civic official said, adding the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am

A fire broke out in a two-storey building located at an industrial estate in Mumbai on Tuesday morning, according to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), reported news agency PTI.

No person was reported to be injured, a civic official said, adding the fire brigade received information about the blaze at 10.45 am.

The fire was confined to an office on the second floor of the building at the Municipal Industrial Estate at Gandhi Nagar in Worli area, officials told PTI.

Four fire engines and other fire brigade vehicles were rushed to the spot and efforts were underway to douse the blaze, the civic official told PTI.

The Mumbai police, 108 ambulance service, local ward office of the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation, Brihanmumbai Electric Supply and Transport (BEST) and other agencies concerned were mobilised, the official said.

The cause of the blaze was not yet known.

In another incident, a powerloom unit was gutted in a fire that broke out in Bhiwandi town of Thane district on Monday afternoon, though around 10 workers on duty in the facility managed to come out safely, civic officials said, reported PTI.

No one was injured in the blaze in the unit located in the Murlidhar Compound on the Bhiwandi-Kalyan Road, they said, reported PTI.

The fire broke out at around 2.25 pm and was doused within an hour, said the Bhiwandi-Nizampur City Municipal Corporation officials, adding the cause was not immediately known, reported PTI.

The powerloom factory was destroyed in the blaze, but around 10 workers who were on duty in the unit at the time of the incident scampered to safety, they said.

In another incident, a fire broke out in the electrical meter room of a five-storey building in Maharashtra's Thane district in the wee hours of April 4, civic officials said, reported news agency PTI.

No person was injured, Thane Municipal Corporation's disaster management cell chief Yasin Tadvi said, adding that four electrical meters and wiring were damaged, reported PTI.

The fire broke out at 1.40 am in the electrical meter room located on the ground floor of the Thane building at Rashid compound in Kausa of Mumbra area, he said, reported PTI.

Local firemen, disaster management cell team, power supply company personnel and local police rushed to the spot after being alerted.

The fire was brought under control after about one hour, the official said.

The power supply to the Thane building was disconnected as a precautionary measure, he said.

A probe was on to ascertain the cause of the blaze, he added, reported PTI.

(With inputs from PTI)