A fire was reported in the Skypan building at Laxmi Industrial Estate in Link Road, Andheri West, on Monday around 10 pm. No injuries have been reported so far.

Five vehicles of the Mumbai Fire Brigade have been deployed at the spot to douse the blaze which occurred on the 10th floor of the 12-storey building.

More details are awaited.