All events free for children, says organiser

Mumbaikars of all ages seem to be enjoying the Bandra Wonderland show at Carter Road. Pic/Anurag Ahire

Mumbai: Kids' festival at Bandra Wonderland today

A special children’s festival that includes not just a drawing competition, but various other activities like tattoo making, pot making and magic shows lined up for Monday evening at the Bandra Wonderland, Bandra Carter Road, on Monday and it is free for kids.

“Special thanks to our local MLA Ashish Shelar for making this possible and doing his best for citizens as always. It will be a fun time for kids. The time between 5 pm and 8 pm has been earmarked for the event on December 30 and the entry is free for the drawing competition and other activities. There will be about 300 exciting prizes announced at the end of the day,” Rahool N Kanal, president, I Love Mumbai Foundation, told mid-day.

“The idea behind the event was to have a kids’ zone like the ones in big malls where middle-class families end up spending a bomb to entertain their kids. This is a version of it, and we have tried to build a similar quality entertainment hub for children, but for free where all kids can have fun, win prizes and have a nice evening. All the material will be provided,” added Kanal.

For all other days, there’s a kids zone with trampolines and rides, as well as mascots such as Donald Duck and Mickey Mouse for fun interactions and photo ops. Like every December for the past decade, Bandra is once again abuzz with excitement over Wonderland, a unique community festival organised at Bandra Carter Road.

What’s on offer today...

Tattoo artists

Balloon sculpting artistes

Hair braiding artistes

Caricature artists

Healthy candy floss

T-shirt making

Magic show for kids

Puppet show

Exciting prizes for participation