Mumbai: ‘Low Gokhale bridge wall is a danger to all’

Residents voice alarm over low safety wall height, urging immediate action

The short safety wall of Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri

Gokhale Bridge is facing an issue with its safety wall height Dhaval Shah wrote to BMC Commissioner I S Chahal highlighting the safety risks Shah emphasised that the inadequate height poses a danger to pedestrians

The Gopal Krishna Gokhale Bridge in Andheri is facing an issue with its safety wall height, prompting residents to raise concerns. Dhaval Shah, founder of the Andheri Lokhandwala Oshiwara Citizen’s Association (LOCA), wrote to BMC Commissioner I S Chahal highlighting the safety risks posed by the low height of the wall, measuring just 2.5 to three feet.

Shah emphasised that the inadequate height poses a danger to pedestrians, including children and school students, who frequently use the footpath. “There is a fear that someone might trip over and get injured,” Shah said, urging authorities to address the matter urgently.

Meanwhile, an official from the BMC, responsible for the project, stated that the bridge’s construction adhered to approved designs by an expert panel. However, they pledged to investigate any potential issues regarding the safety wall’s height.

The first arm of the Gokhale bridge became operational on February 27, 2024, with the full project slated for completion by May 2024. In addition to the safety wall issue, residents have also raised concerns about the alignment of the C D Barfiwala connector to the Gokhale bridge. Notably, there is a significant height difference of approximately two metres between the two structures, with the Gokhale bridge being taller. The BMC is awaiting an expert report from the Veermata Jijabai Bhonsle Technology Institute to resolve this disparity and effectively connect the Barfiwala connector to the Gokhale bridge.