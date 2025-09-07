Four of the injured were rushed to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka, while one was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital. Unfortunately, one devotee succumbed to his injuries

Unfortunately, one devotee succumbed to his injuries. Representational Pic

Four of the injured were rushed to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka, while one was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital. Unfortunately, one devotee succumbed to his injuries.

In a tragic incident at Mumbai's Sakinaka area, near Khairani Road’s S.J. Studio, a Tata Power high-tension wire caused electrocution, leaving five devotees seriously injured.

In a tragic incident at Mumbai's Sakinaka area, near Khairani Road’s S.J. Studio, a Tata Power high-tension wire caused electrocution, leaving five devotees seriously injured.

Four of the injured were rushed to Paramount Hospital in Sakinaka, while one was admitted to Seven Hills Hospital. Unfortunately, one devotee succumbed to his injuries.

The other four remain in critical condition and are currently receiving treatment in the ICCU at Paramount Hospital.

Eknath Shinde praises preparations made by BMC, police

As Mumbai and its surrounding areas bid farewell to Lord Ganesha on Saturday, Deputy Chief Minister (CM) Eknath Shinde lauded the preparations undertaken by the civic body and police for a smooth Anant Chaturthi celebration.

Shinde, along with Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis, visited Chowpatty to greet devotees and appreciated the arrangements made by the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC), including the construction of more than 275 artificial ponds that facilitated the immersion of household idols without inconvenience to residents or Ganesh mandals.

Highlighting the role of Mumbai Police in maintaining law and order, Shinde commended their meticulous crowd management, traffic planning, and safety measures, noting that these efforts made the festivities orderly and enjoyable.

Legislative Council Chairman Ram Shinde, Union Minister of State for Social Welfare Ramdas Athawale, Maharashtra Home Minister Yogesh Kadam, BMC Commissioner Bhushan Gagrani, and Mumbai Police Commissioner Deven Bharti had accompanied CM Fadnavis and Shinde to Chowpatty.

The deputy CM also visited an eco-friendly initiative organised by the Nanasaheb Dharmadhikari Pratishthan, which converts immersed Ganpati idols into organic manure.

He praised the volunteers for their selfless efforts and urged Mumbaikars to continue celebrating festivals in an eco-friendly manner.

Shinde further expressed gratitude to various organisations contributing to eco-friendly celebrations. He highlighted that the combined efforts of the Mumbai civic body and police ensured a seamless and safe immersion process, while also lauding residents’ discipline and eco-conscious behaviour during the festivities.

Meanwhile, on the 11th day of Ganesh idol immersion, a total of 29,062 idols were immersed across the city till midnight.

According to official data, the count included 2,690 Sarvajanik (public) idols, 26,065 household idols, and 307 Gauri idols.

At Lalbaug, the processions of iconic Ganapati mandals, including Tejukaya, Ganesh Gully, and others, began early. Thousands of devotees lined the streets of Lalbaug and other major routes to witness the spectacle of music, dance, and gulal.