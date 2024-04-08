Breaking News
Maharashtra CM Eknath Shinde hails central govt, says 'It's people's government'
Cocaine worth Rs 11.7 lakh seized from auto rickshaw in Thane; one held
Devendra Fadnavis never opposed Eknath Khadse: Chandrashekhar Bawankule
Development of city crucial to achieving Modi's dream of Viksit Bhara: Shewale
Kerala hotbed for anti-national forces due to misgovernance of state: Fadnavis
shot-button
Subscription Subscription
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai Man booked for assaulting policemen
<< Back to Elections 2024

Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen

Updated on: 08 April,2024 07:03 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Samiullah Khan | samiullah.khan@mid-day.com

Top

The police have arrested one of the accused—Ashish Laxmiprasad Chaurasiya, 39—a resident of Virar East while the other managed to flee

Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen

Accused Ashish Chaurasiya

Listen to this article
Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen
x
00:00

Key Highlights

  1. Two police officers allegedly suffered injuries after they were assaulted by two men
  2. The police have arrested one of the accused, while the other managed to flee
  3. The incident occurred on March 6 near Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West

Two police officers from Bangur Nagar police station allegedly suffered serious injuries after they were assaulted by two men when the officer tried to break up their fight. It was only when help arrived in the form of more policemen that the situation could be brought under control. The police have arrested one of the accused—Ashish Laxmiprasad Chaurasiya, 39—a resident of Virar East while the other managed to flee.


The incident occurred on March 6 near Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West, when police sub-inspector Mangesh Kendre, attached to the Bangur Nagar police station, and PSI Krishna Kavde left the police station to investigate a case of medical negligence that had resulted in death of 16-year-old girl by a Goregaon-based doctor.


The two officers had detained the doctor and were escorting him to the police station when they reached the Link Road. They were waiting for the victim’s father when they saw two men fighting at a paan stall. The policemen who were wearing casual shirts and khaki pants, intervened and separated the two men. While one of them backed off, the other identified as Ashish Chaurasiya began hitting the policemen. Chaurasiya refused to back off despite being told that he was confronting police officers.


When the policemen tried to stop him, Chaurasiya allegedly got hold of PSI Kavde’s neck and banged his head on the stall resulting in an injury. The crowd that had gathered at the spot tried to stop the accused but he paid no heed assaulted Kendre and Kavde repeatedly. Meanwhile, they called the police station for reinforcements. Policemen rushed to the spot and with the help of the locals they caught Chaurasiya while the other suspect escaped.

“The policemen who suffered injuries were rushed to hospital while the accused was brought to the police station,” said an officer. The other man who fled the scene was identified as Chaurasiya’s brother.

"Exciting news! Mid-day is now on WhatsApp Channels Subscribe today by clicking the link and stay updated with the latest news!" Click here!

goregaon mumbai police mumbai crime branch mumbai crime news mumbai mumbai news
<< Back to Elections 2024

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.

Mid-Day Web Stories

Mid-Day Web Stories

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK