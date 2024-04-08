Mumbai: Man booked for assaulting policemen

The police have arrested one of the accused—Ashish Laxmiprasad Chaurasiya, 39—a resident of Virar East while the other managed to flee

Two police officers allegedly suffered injuries after they were assaulted by two men The police have arrested one of the accused, while the other managed to flee The incident occurred on March 6 near Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West

Two police officers from Bangur Nagar police station allegedly suffered serious injuries after they were assaulted by two men when the officer tried to break up their fight. It was only when help arrived in the form of more policemen that the situation could be brought under control. The police have arrested one of the accused—Ashish Laxmiprasad Chaurasiya, 39—a resident of Virar East while the other managed to flee.

The incident occurred on March 6 near Bhagat Singh Nagar, Goregaon West, when police sub-inspector Mangesh Kendre, attached to the Bangur Nagar police station, and PSI Krishna Kavde left the police station to investigate a case of medical negligence that had resulted in death of 16-year-old girl by a Goregaon-based doctor.

The two officers had detained the doctor and were escorting him to the police station when they reached the Link Road. They were waiting for the victim’s father when they saw two men fighting at a paan stall. The policemen who were wearing casual shirts and khaki pants, intervened and separated the two men. While one of them backed off, the other identified as Ashish Chaurasiya began hitting the policemen. Chaurasiya refused to back off despite being told that he was confronting police officers.

When the policemen tried to stop him, Chaurasiya allegedly got hold of PSI Kavde’s neck and banged his head on the stall resulting in an injury. The crowd that had gathered at the spot tried to stop the accused but he paid no heed assaulted Kendre and Kavde repeatedly. Meanwhile, they called the police station for reinforcements. Policemen rushed to the spot and with the help of the locals they caught Chaurasiya while the other suspect escaped.

“The policemen who suffered injuries were rushed to hospital while the accused was brought to the police station,” said an officer. The other man who fled the scene was identified as Chaurasiya’s brother.