Evacuated with 74 other Indians, Mehdi Hasan thanks govt for helping him

Indians evacuated from Syria. Pic/Indian Embassy in Lebanon

Mehdi Hasan, who was stranded in Syria amid an ongoing civil war, safely returned home on Saturday morning after being evacuated earlier this week. mid-day had highlighted the ordeal of Hasan and 74 other Indians—including 44 people from Kashmir—who were evacuated and transported to Beirut, Lebanon, on December 10. Among the evacuees, Hasan was the sole individual from Mumbai.

Mehdi Hasan

Upon his return, Hasan expressed his gratitude and said, “I sincerely thank mid-day and the Indian government for facilitating my safe return. The embassies in Syria and Lebanon were extremely helpful in ensuring the safety of all Indians, including myself, who were stranded in Syria.”

Narrating his journey

Sharing details of his journey, Hasan said, “The Indian Embassy in Syria evacuated 75 Indians, including me, from Syeda Zaynab via road and shifted us to Beirut. Once there, the Indian Embassy in Beirut ensured our safety by accommodating us in a good hotel, providing food and water, and assisting us with documentation and formalities. A flight ticket was then arranged for me and others. I started my journey a day earlier, travelling via Jeddah, and finally arrived home on Saturday morning.”

MEA statement

Following the evacuation, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) stated: “The Government of India evacuated 75 Indian nationals from Syria, including 44 ‘zaireen’ from Jammu & Kashmir stranded at Saida Zaynab. All evacuees have safely crossed into Lebanon and will return to India via commercial flights. The evacuation was coordinated by the Indian embassies in Damascus and Beirut, prioritising the safety of Indian nationals abroad. Those still in Syria are advised to stay in touch with the Indian Embassy in Damascus through the helpline (+963 993385973, also on WhatsApp) and email (hoc.damascus@mea.gov.in).”

Hasan’s experience

Hasan, a tour coordinator based in Iraq who organises pilgrimages to the holy city of Karbala, was visiting the holy shrine of Syeda Zaynab to mark the mourning period for the martyrdom of Fatema Zahra, the daughter of Prophet Muhammad. It was during this visit that he learned of the rebel takeover of prominent cities and witnessed the unrest unfolding in Syria.

Recalling the journey from Syria to Lebanon, Hasan said, “The road journey was long due to massive traffic congestion, particularly at the Syria-Lebanon border. It took several hours to reach the hotel arranged by the Indian Embassy in Beirut. Along the way, I saw many people heading toward the border—possibly Lebanese citizens returning home as conditions in Syria normalized or Syrians migrating to Lebanon with their belongings.”

Gratitude and relief

Reflecting on his safe return, Hasan said, “My mother, relatives, and friends, who were all deeply worried for me, are now relieved and happy that I am back home safely. They have expressed their heartfelt gratitude to the Indian embassies in Syria and Beirut, the Indian government, and the Ministry of External Affairs for their tireless efforts in ensuring the safe return of Indians.”