Listen to this article Mumbai Marathon: Meet the only three runners who have run all 19 full marathons so far x 00:00

Runners full of fire, who never tire of the daunting distance! That’s what one could call these Mumbaikars who have completed 19 full marathons—a searing distance of 42.195 km—in 19 years of the Mumbai Marathon. On January 19, Mahesh Salvi, Girish Mallya and Raj Vadgama, who is currently in Brazil for an ultramarathon, will be attempting to make that 20 in this edition of the Tata Mumbai Marathon (TMM). Vadgama will return to Mumbai only a day before the event. The 19-year-old affair has not given rise to fatigue, in fact, the mind-body connection is stronger than ever and every marathon gives them the fuel and fillip to run more, the marathoners claimed.

Stamina origins

Travel professional Mahesh Salvi likes to travel long distances on his feet most of the time. The Borivli-Gorai resident, who has earned the tag ‘Speedy Salvi’, said his long-distance running stamina had an interesting genesis: as a young boy, he used to do the milk and newspaper route. “I lived in Goregaon then. As a school student, I would deliver milk and newspapers to buildings in the vicinity. I am in my 40s now. Years ago, there were not too many high-rises and I used to climb short buildings, with no lift in them. There were at least 45 of these, maybe four floors each, to deliver milk. I believe my stamina built up from there!”

Salvi went from being a sprint specialist in college to 5,000 m and 10,000 m races and then, going up to marathons… all merely by chance. “In college, my coach R M Kumar said I should try for longer distances. Then, once at work, by chance, I was entered for the full Mumbai marathon in 2004. I finished the distance in approximately 3 hours and 45 minutes, which was pretty fast. I actually surprised myself and then went on to compete in all the subsequent marathons. I have competed in 19 to date, guided by my coach Daniel Vaz. Today, my run time hovers around 5 hours as I do not get the time to practice as much. Every mile is a lesson for life. I want to keep learning, keep running,” he said.

Either wheels or heels

Girish Mallya is an inspiring picture of wheels and heels. This Chembur resident who either cycles or runs to work to his Lower Parel office will be running his 20th full marathon in the TMM. He stated, “It has never been about shaving off timings for me. I aim to complete the race, enjoy myself while doing so, and to recover completely by the next morning.”

The media professional, editor and publisher of T3 India magazine said, “I have been running for more than 25 years. The Mumbai marathon in my city holds a special place in my heart. I have run half and full marathons, adventure runs, triathlons (a mix of swimming, cycling and running) and Ultramarathons, too. An Ultramarathon is a race above the traditional full marathon distance of 42.195 km, but every event is significant… every race teaches you the best you can be.”

Mallya, 49, is a running ambassador and an evangelist spreading the message to run. He believes the corporate world, caught up in the proverbial rat race, should compete in real races too. He also holds talks for corporates to motivate employees into taking up running and fitness activities, and make lifestyle changes which can reflect in the boardroom as well.

Mind connect

Raj Vadgama, 57, is currently in Sao Paulo (Brazil) where he is to run the Brazil 135, a 240 km ultramarathon on January 9. The cut-off time for the race is 60 hours. Vadgama, who is a running coach, said, “I will return to India on January 18, post ultra, and will be running my 20th full marathon in Mumbai on January 19.” Asked whether his body will have enough recovery time, the Goregaon resident stated: “When you have been into fitness for 40 years like I have, then, it is about having a mindset which is certainly different from others.” Vadgama, who was an interior designer earlier, considers himself fortunate to turn a passion into a profession. “I have a special connect with the Mumbai route and the Mumbai marathon. It has given me so much in life. It has impacted me hugely and my family… wife Jyoti and son Indrajeet, too. I hope to be running till I am 100,” laughed Vadgama, whose youngest student is 14 and the oldest, 70.