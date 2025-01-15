Sambhaji Raje Maidan walkers have stopped visiting area and have told children not to play there; say some were also seen doing drugs

A man seen in the garden area drinking in broad daylight

The locals living near the Sambhaji Raje Maharaj Maidan in Mulund East have once again raised safety concerns over the issue of drunkards who have made the garden their ‘adda’.

The residents have been raising the issue for the past two years. Due to activities of people drinking while some also doing drugs, many have stopped going for walks and have asked their children not to play in the garden area.

“People come here and drink every day and even at night. The children play in fear as there are many broken glasses. The common toilets are so filthy that we can’t use them. Many regular walkers and children have stopped coming to the garden due to such a nuisance,” said Vinod Gaikwad, a local resident and founder of the Ojaswi Foundation.

A bottle of liquor found littered. Pics/Ashish Raje

“Many even come to the garden late at night and party. The garden has liquor bottles and food all over. This problem has been going on for a long time, and little action is taken by the police,” said Rajesh Sonkar, a local resident and jogger.

“The drunkards come anytime in the day and capture the ground. I don’t feel safe using the washroom or going alone near the maidan due to such a nuisance. For the past 15 days I have stopped taking a walk,” said a woman, a local resident and jogger.

Rajesh Chavan, a local Maharashtra Navnirman Sena (MNS) leader, said that the nearby residents and others have raised the issue for years, but the police have turned a blind eye.

“People come and drink in the morning, and yet they (police) take no action. We plan to do a morcha if the situation persists. We have received many complaints via letters, and the people are scared,” said Chavan.

Meanwhile, the police said they have received complaints about people drinking in the long stretch of garden. Speaking to mid-day, Zone 7 DCP Vijaykant Sagar said that the police have acknowledged the issue, adding that they have increased patrolling in the area.

“We have noticed that there are people who come and drink here. We have increased the patrolling in the area, and action will be taken against those found guilty,” DCP Sagar said.

mid-day tried contacting Mulund MLA Mihir Kotecha, but he was not available for a comment during press hours.