Due to limited manpower, radiology dept shuts by then; critical patients sent to JJ hospital

Saint George’s Hospital, which was founded in 1677 and is part of the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals. File pic/Ashish Raje

Listen to this article Mumbai: No surgical procedures after 4 pm at St George’s due to staff crunch x 00:00

In the aftermath of the death of a Class IV employee at St George’s Hospital and the suspension of three doctors, resident doctors who were posted there until recently stated that there is a shortage of technical staff in the hospital's radiology department after 4 pm, resulting in critical patients sometimes being sent to JJ Hospital for further treatment.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dr Swapnil Bhagat, a general surgery resident who was posted at St George’s Hospital and now works at JJ Hospital, said, “Emergency patients are sent to JJ Hospital because the radiology department shuts by 4 pm. Doctors from the JJ’s radiology department also work at St George, but due to limited manpower, the department closes for scans very early."

Dr Vyankatesh Deshpande, another general surgery resident who worked at St George’s until June and is now posted at JJ, added, “St George’s is a tertiary-care hospital, so as per protocols, we can’t refer emergency patients elsewhere because the hospital is supposed to treat them. Since the hospital is under JJ, patients are sent there if further procedures are required on an immediate basis.”

Staff unavailable

A radiology resident, who wished to remain anonymous, explained, “Doctors from the radiology department stay at St George’s Hospital late for reporting purposes, but all other staff, like nurses and technicians, are unavailable.” By “reporting”, the resident was referring to analysing medical images and generating detailed reports based on their findings.

She added that it is rare for emergency cases to arrive at St George’s after 5 pm.

“This is false information,” said Dr Vinayak Sawardekar, medical superintendent of St George’s Hospital.

Residents burdened

The doctors also noted that the shortage of Class IV employees, such as junior nurses, ward attendants, sanitation workers and barbers, across the Sir JJ Group of Hospitals, leads to additional work for residents. At St George’s Hospital, there are 109 Class IV employee posts, of which 67 are filled, while 42 (38.53 per cent) are vacant, according to hospital authorities.

“Even at JJ Hospital, we are short of Class IV employees. Work that is supposed to be done by ward attendants is put on us. We shift patients on trolleys, take them to scans, and move them from one bed to another. Crucial time that should be spent on medical duties is consumed by these tasks,” said Dr Harsh Gajar, a surgery resident at JJ who previously worked at St George’s Hospital.

Dr Bhagat recalled having to shave a patient before surgery at JJ Hospital because a barber, a Class IV employee, was unavailable. Dr Pallavi Saple, dean of the hospital, was unavailable for comment.