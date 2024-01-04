Mumbai police crack down on lethal manja after officer’s death

FIRs registered and seizures made as police take precautionary measures ahead of Makar Sankranti

The largest seizure occurred at Kurla police station where banned manjas worth Rs 50,000 were confiscated. Representation pic

Mumbai police have registered 22 FIRs against individuals found with lethal nylon manja This action precedes Makar Sankranti, where the police plan to take strict measures Up until December 28, at least 22 FIRs were filed against alleged offenders

After the death of Police Constable Sammer Jadhav, 37, the Mumbai police have registered 22 FIRs against individuals found with the lethal nylon manja. This action precedes Makar Sankranti, where the police plan to take strict measures against those possessing these dangerous manjas (The thread used to fly kites).

Up until December 28, at least 22 FIRs were filed against alleged offenders, resulting in 5 arrests. "Nylon manjas are extremely sharp and can cause serious harm, which is why they're banned under section 188 of the Indian Penal Code. We urge citizens not to use these prohibited manjas," said a police officer.

Constable Jadhav lost his life when a kite's manja tangled around his neck while he rode his bike along the Western Expressway at Vakola. Despite being rushed to Sion hospital, he was pronounced dead.

After Jadhav's death, mid-day reported the ease of acquiring the banned manja, prompting police action. They've confiscated banned manjas worth R44,450 and collected fines totalling Rs 14,440 last month.

On December 28, FIRs were lodged at Kurla, Versova, and Pant Nagar police stations against those caught with these hazardous manjas.

The largest seizure occurred at Kurla police station, acting on a tip-off, where banned manjas worth R50,000 were confiscated. "We received information about a person selling these manjas in Kurla. Subsequently, we raided his shop and seized the manjas," said an officer from Kurla. Identified as Jamil Ahmed, 28, he initially denied selling the banned manjas, but upon checking his shop banned manja was found, leading to an FIR.

Versova police acted on a tip-off, seizing 12 manjas worth Rs 3,400 from a shop near 4 bungalows in Andheri. "Hitesh Patel, the shop owner, was found in possession of these manjas intended for sale, resulting in an FIR against him,” said a police officer from Versova.

"Acting on a tip-off, we seized manjas worth R1,000 from New Vision Store in Kamraj Nagar, leading to an FIR against Santosh Kadalak, 48," said another officer from Pant Nagar police station.