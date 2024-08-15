Seek clarity on beefing of security at state-run hospitals

Doctors and medical students protesting at JJ hospital in Mumbai. Pic/PTI

Listen to this article Mumbai: Resident doctors refuse to roll back strike x 00:00

The deadlock continues between protesting resident doctors and state and local health authorities, as the doctors refuse to call off their strike demanding better security at public hospitals and a central law with strict penalties for those who commit violence against healthcare workers.

ADVERTISEMENT

The wave of strikes and protests erupted across the city and the country in response to the rape and murder of a trainee doctor in Kolkata. Dr Pratik Debaje, president of the Maharashtra Association of Resident Doctors (MARD), voiced concern over the lack of clear guidelines from state authorities on how security at state-run public hospitals will be strengthened. “We have also not received any immediate action plans from hospitals in response to the strike,” he said.

A meeting was held between Medical Education Commissioner Rajeev Nivatkar and the deans of state-run hospitals, including JJ hospital. While Dr Pallavi Saple, the dean of JJ hospital, was unavailable for comment, Nivatkar said, “At this stage, not much can be revealed as certain decisions are still in the pipeline. But we have assured the resident doctors that their key demands regarding security will be met.” Meanwhile, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) administration finds itself constrained as resident doctors in civic hospitals remain on strike in solidarity with their counterparts nationwide. “We support the strike because the issue is very serious. What happened was unfortunate, but greater wisdom should prevail, and patient care must be prioritised,” said Abhijit Bangar, additional municipal commissioner (health).

“The administration stands in solidarity with the doctors, but they need to resume their duties. Their primary demand is at the national level. At the BMC level, we are taking their demand for better security very seriously and working on it. We have held a meeting with the security head and the deans of the hospitals. We are also in touch with state health authorities; as of now, there is a deadlock,” he added.

August 9

Day Kolkata trainee doctor’s body was found