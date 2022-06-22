Breaking News
Mumbai: BMC plans to vaccinate school kids, seeks data
Mumbai Central RTO to train 5,600 two-wheeler licence seekers on simulator this year
Do not get carried away by the word endemic: Experts amid rising Covid-19 cases
Maharashtra political turmoil: The one masterstroke that could have averted crisis
Maharashtra political crisis: Shiv Sena hopeful of ghar wapsi, but rebels firm on demand
Maharashtra political crisis: I have 40 MLAs with me, says Eknath Shinde after reaching Guwahati
Amid political turmoil, Maharashtra Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari tests positive for Covid-19
Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai RPF catch five mobile phone thieves in a single day

Mumbai: RPF catch five mobile phone thieves in a single day

Updated on: 22 June,2022 07:51 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Rajendra B. Aklekar | rajendra.aklekar@mid-day.com

Top

Railway police say CCTV cameras at all WR stations have helped in detection and prevention

Mumbai: RPF catch five mobile phone thieves in a single day

Representative Image


The Western Railway RPF team on Sunday caught five mobile thieves on a single day from trains and railway premises in the Mumbai division.

WR officials said on June  19, members of the RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS) caught five thieves with the help of CCTV mapping and handed over them to the GRP for further legal processing.




“Installation of CCTV cameras at stations along the suburban section has helped a lot in identifying suspects and improving prevention and detection of cases. The suspects’ movements were mapped with the help of CCTV footage and traced and tracked,” WR Chief PRO Sumit Thakur said.


Show full article

central railway indian railways mumbai railways western railway mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK