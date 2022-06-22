Mumbai: RPF catch five mobile phone thieves in a single day

Railway police say CCTV cameras at all WR stations have helped in detection and prevention

Representative Image

The Western Railway RPF team on Sunday caught five mobile thieves on a single day from trains and railway premises in the Mumbai division.

WR officials said on June 19, members of the RPF Crime Prevention and Detection Squads (CPDS) caught five thieves with the help of CCTV mapping and handed over them to the GRP for further legal processing.

“Installation of CCTV cameras at stations along the suburban section has helped a lot in identifying suspects and improving prevention and detection of cases. The suspects’ movements were mapped with the help of CCTV footage and traced and tracked,” WR Chief PRO Sumit Thakur said.

