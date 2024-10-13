Project, which will include Siddhivinayak, Mahalaxmi and Mumbadevi, is part of several projects inaugurated on Sunday, ahead of polls

CM Eknath Shinde said various projects had been started on war footing so that they don’t get held up due to the Model Code of Conduct

Listen to this article Mumbai: Rs 780 crore to beautify city temples x 00:00

As the implementation of the Model Code of Conduct for the Maharashtra Assembly elections nears, Chief Minister Eknath Shinde is on a project launching spree, performing the inauguration of 18 projects and a ground-breaking ceremony of 14 projects worth Rs 1,300 crore in total, on Sunday at Charni Road. The BMC is going to spend around Rs 780 crore on the beautification and revamp of the surroundings of various temples. The cost for the development of the Siddhivinayak temple corridor alone is Rs 500 crore.

ADVERTISEMENT

Under this project, a 5 km area will be developed. The beautification of the Mumbadevi area will cost R220 crore and the BMC will spend Rs 60 crore for the Mahalaxmi corridor. We have started various projects on war footing so that the project does not get stuck due to the Model Code of Conduct,” said Shinde. “We have started and expedited various infra projects in the state in the last two years and are also implementing social schemes for people.”

The CM also performed the bhumi pujan (groundbreaking ceremony) for the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan, the new women’s hostel building, extension of the Jawahar Bal Bhavan at Charni Road, Marathi Sahityik Bhavan at Airoli, revamp of the Fashion Street, Bhagoji Keer memorial at Dadar and Jagannath Shankarseth memorial at Wadala. Additionally, he inaugurated and performed the groundbreaking ceremony of new high-tech toilets worth Rs 35 crore.

The BMC will spend Rs 220 crore for the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan. Also, the civic body will provide a fund of Rs 20 crore for Bhagoji Keer memorial and Rs 35 crore fund for the Jagannath Shankarseth memorial.

The cost of the Savitribai Phule girl’s hostel project is Rs 90 crore while the extension of the Jawahar Bal Bhavan will cost Rs 12 crore. The state government will provide funds for these projects. The state will also launch a skill development centre at Worli costing Rs 80 crore and a new jetty at Worli (Rs 12 crore).

During the event at Charni Road, the CM also announced that October 3 will be celebrated as Classical Marathi Language Pride Day. The Union government had approved Marathi as a classical Language.

Deepak Kesarkar, guardian minister of Mumbai (city) and also the minister of Marathi language, said, “The previous government had the office of various Marathi departments at Airoli. We have decided to set up these offices in the Marathi Bhasha Bhavan at Charni Road. The new building will have a 400-seat auditorium and offices of the state departments doing research on the Marathi language.

Shinde also held the virtual groundbreaking ceremony of various state-run projects including the hostel in Sir J J School of Art and the new building of the Government Polytechnic Mumbai at Bandra. He also inaugurated the Pink Toilet project, the food plaza at Badhwar Park Koliwada, the repaired police quarters at Naigoan, reading room in various slum clusters, a school terrace garden, and a sports complex at Parel for Mill workers.

Vidhan Sabha Speaker, Adv Rahul Narvekar, deputy speaker of the Legislative Council Dr Neelam Gorhe, writer Madhu Mangesh Karnik, MLAs Kalidas Kolambkar, Sada Sarvankar and Yamini Jadhav, civic chief Bhushan Gagrani and former MP Rahul Shewale were present during the event. After the event a Charni Road, Shinde performed the groundbreaking ceremony for the hospital for children and mothers at Kanjurmarg. The hospital will have 90 beds and offer specialised treatment.

Later, the CM inaugurated the northbound stretch from Mumbai to Pune for Thane Creek Bridge No. 3 on the Sion-Panvel Highway at Vashi, and the groundbreaking ceremony for seven creek bridges on the coastal highway from Revas (Raigad) to Reddy (Sindhudurg) via video conferencing. The total length of the bridges is 26.70 km, to be built at an estimated cost of Rs 7,851 crore.

The Maharashtra State Road Development Corporation (MSRDC) is implementing projects worth nearly Rs 2,00,000 crore.

At Vashi, Shinde stated that Maharashtra ranks first in the country for the construction of infrastructure projects.

Present at the event were Minister of Public Works (including Public Undertakings) Dadaji Bhuse, Additional Chief Secretary of the Public Works Department Manisha Mhaiskar-Patankar, Vice Chairman and Managing Director of MSRDC Dr Anilkumar Gaikwad, CIDCO Joint Managing Director Rajesh Patil, and Chief Engineers Rajesh Nighot and S K Suravase.

Shinde mentioned that the demand for the seven creek bridges at—Dharamtar, Kundalika, Agardanda, Kelshi, Kunkeshwar, Bankot and Jaigad—on the Revas-Reddy coastal highway has existed since the state’s formation. “This is a significant milestone. These creek bridges will not only promote development in Konkan but also boost tourism. For the people of Konkan, this is a Diwali gift,” he said.