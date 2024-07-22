Mumbai: Sailor missing after fire aboard INS Brahmaputra

A fire had broken out onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of July 21

INS Brahmaputra. File Pic

A sailor is missing after a fire broke out aboard Indian Navy's multi-role frigate INS Brahmaputra in Mumbai dockyard, an official statement said on Monday.

It said that the ship was now resting on the side.

The statement said, "A fire had broken out onboard Indian Naval Ship Brahmaputra, a multi-role Frigate, on the evening of 21 Jul 24 while she was undergoing refit at ND (Mbi), as reported earlier. The fire was brought under control by the ship’s crew with assistance of firefighters from Naval Dockyard, Mumbai {ND (Mbi)} and other ships in harbour, by morning of 22 Jul 24. Further, follow-on actions including sanitisation checks for assessment of residual risk of fire were carried out."

It said, "Subsequently, in the afternoon, the ship experienced severe listing to one side (port side). Despite all efforts, the ship could not be brought to the upright position. The ship continued to list further alongside her berth and is presently resting on one side."

The statement further said, "All personnel have been accounted for except one junior sailor, for whom the search is in progress. An inquiry has been ordered by the Indian Navy to investigate the accident."

Fire on ship off Goa coast, one crew member dead

Meanwhile, in an another incident, the fire that broke out on July 19 on a merchant navy ship off the coast of Goa is under control, a senior Indian Coast Guard official said on Sunday, adding one crew member had died in the blaze.

MV Maersk Frankfurt, carrying 1,154 containers, including some with dangerous cargo like benzene and sodium cyanate, had caught fire some 102 nautical miles off the coast of Goa while on its way from Mundra in Gujarat to Colombo in Sri Lanka.

Dry chemical powder that was spread through helicopters on Saturday helped to a large extent in controlling the fire, ICG Deputy Inspector General Manoj Bhatia had on Sunday told PTI.

One of the 22 crew members is reportedly dead, he said, adding there is no immediate danger to anyone on the ship.

"The ICG is keeping the vessel slightly away from the coast. We have asked state agencies to prepare for any exigencies that may occur due to oil pollution. We have given warning to all the concerned states so that disaster contingency plan is activated towards pollution response," he said.

(with PTI inputs)