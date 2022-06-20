Mumbai sees 1,310 new Covid-19 cases, two deaths; active tally now 14,089

Breaking News
Updated on: 20 June,2022 07:38 PM IST  |  Mumbai
mid-day online correspondent |

Representative image. Pic/Istock


On Monday, Mumbai city reported 1,310 new Covid-19 cases, around 777 decrease in the number of cases as compared to the previous day. As per the news bulletin of BMC, two Covid-19 related deaths were also reported on June 20. 

The recovery rate in the BMC area is 97 per cent. The growth rate of Covid-19 infections in Mumbai stood at 0.181 per cent for the period between June 13 and 19, and the case doubling rate is 374 days, the BMC bulletin said.




A total of 9,949 tests were carried out in the city, taking the cumulative test count to 173,97,766.


