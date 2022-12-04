Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court

The two, who are salesmen at Hill Road in Bandra, were remanded to police custody till December 5

The 24-year-old South Korean live-streamer recorded her statement before a judge at a Bandra Magistrate Court on Saturday. Two men had sexually assaulted the foreign national at SV Road in Khar West, earlier on Tuesday night, when she was mid-way a live stream on an online platform.

The accused, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh, 19, and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, 21, who were arrested by the police on Thursday, were also produced in the Bandra court on the day. The two, who are salesmen at Hill Road in Bandra, were remanded to police custody till December 5.

“On Saturday, the woman recorded her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), 1973, which pertains to recording of confession and statement. She recounted the entire incident of her molestation to the judge and also informed the court that she was followed by the accused till her hotel,” a police officer said. Senior inspector Mohan Mane of Khar police station added, “The accused were also produced in court on Saturday and were remanded to police custody till December 5. The woman also bravely came forward to record her statement.”

