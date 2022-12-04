×
Breaking News
Mumbai: Hawker licences will have to wait until new policy
Maharashtra: Government plans ‘two books in one’ strategy to reduce bag weight
Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured
Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court
Mumbai Crime: Online research for toxic elements hint at planned murder of Santacruz businessman, say cops

Subcribe to Mid-day Gold with just Rs. 899 /Year

Home > Mumbai > Mumbai News > Article > Mumbai South Korean live streamer records statement before judge in court

Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court

Updated on: 04 December,2022 07:37 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Shirish Vaktania | mailbag@mid-day.com

Top

The two, who are salesmen at Hill Road in Bandra, were remanded to police custody till December 5

Mumbai: South Korean live-streamer records statement before judge in court

Representation pic


The 24-year-old South Korean live-streamer recorded her statement before a judge at a Bandra Magistrate Court on Saturday. Two men had sexually assaulted the foreign national at SV Road in Khar West, earlier on Tuesday night, when she was mid-way a live stream on an online platform.


The accused, Mobeen Chand Mohammad Shaikh, 19, and Mohammad Naqeeb Sadrealam Ansari, 21, who were arrested by the police on Thursday, were also produced in the Bandra court on the day. The two, who are salesmen at Hill Road in Bandra, were remanded to police custody till December 5.



Also read: Mumbai: Fire breaks out at Malad Tower; one injured


“On Saturday, the woman recorded her statement under section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure (CRPC), 1973, which pertains to recording of confession and statement. She recounted the entire incident of her molestation to the judge and also informed the court that she was followed by the accused till her hotel,” a police officer said. Senior inspector Mohan Mane of Khar police station added, “The accused were also produced in court on Saturday and were remanded to police custody till December 5. The woman also bravely came forward to record her statement.”

Register for FREE
to continue reading !

This is not a paywall.
However, your registration helps us understand your preferences better and enables us to provide insightful and credible journalism for all our readers.
south korea bandra bombay high court sexual crime khar mumbai news mumbai

This website uses cookie or similar technologies, to enhance your browsing experience and provide personalised recommendations. By continuing to use our website, you agree to our Privacy Policy and Cookie Policy. OK