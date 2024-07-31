Breaking News
Mumbai: Stock in reservoirs increases by 50,000 million litres

Mumbai: Stock in reservoirs increases by 50,000 million litres

Updated on: 01 August,2024 06:42 AM IST  |  Mumbai
A Correspondent |

Though the city hasn’t been getting much rain since Saturday, the lake areas registered moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday

The lakes supplying water to Mumbai have been receiving moderate rainfall for the past two days and the stock increased by 50,000 million litres during the period. As Mumbai needs around 4,500 to 4,900 million litres of water every day, the recent augmentation in stock is equivalent to 10 to 11 days of the 
city’s requirement.


Though the city hasn’t been getting much rain since Saturday, the lake areas registered moderate rainfall on Monday and Tuesday. The combined storage capacity of all seven lakes is 14.47 lakh million litres and the stock has reached 77 per cent of capacity, at the middle of the rainy season. With two more months of rain still pending, the stock may reach 100 per cent. If the lakes are full at the end of the season, the water stock is likely to last till the end of summer.



Lake levels


