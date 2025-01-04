CM Fadnavis thanked Tata for expressing confidence about fostering a strong and enduring partnership between Tata Trusts and the state government

CM Devendra Fadnavis with Noel Tata. Pic/X

Listen to this article Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata meets Maharashtra CM Devendra Fadnavis x 00:00

Tata Trusts chairman Noel Tata on Saturday met Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis in Mumbai.

ADVERTISEMENT

The meeting was to discuss collaboration between the Tata Trusts and the government to accelerate the state's economic growth.

CM Fadnavis shared a post on X about the meeting which took place at the chief minister's official residence in south Mumbai.

"We discussed various projects where Tata Trusts and the GoM can collaborate to accelerate our state's growth," he wrote on X.

It was a great pleasure to meet and interact with Shri Noel Tata ji, Chairman of Tata Trusts, at my official residence today.

I thank him for extending his wishes and congratulations to our new Govt and expressing his confidence in fostering a strong and enduring partnership… pic.twitter.com/OiNH8oqmIu — Devendra Fadnavis (@Dev_Fadnavis) January 4, 2025

The chief minister thanked Tata for expressing confidence about fostering a strong and enduring partnership between Tata Trusts and the state government.

CM Fadnavis further wrote on X, "I thank him for extending his wishes and congratulations to our new Govt and expressing his confidence in fostering a strong and enduring partnership between the Tata Trust and the Govt of Maharashtra. During this meeting, we discussed on various projects where Tata Trust and the GoM can collaborate to accelerate our State’s growth."

Noel Tata took over as chairman of Tata Trusts last year, succeeding Ratan Tata who died on October 9, 2024.

Tata Trusts holds 66 percent stake in Tata Sons, the holding company of the salt-to-software Tata Group.

CM Devendra Fadnavis highlights Maharashtra’s FDI milestone

Meanwhile, Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis on Friday said that Maharashtra has emerged as the frontrunner in attracting Foreign Direct Investment (FDI), with the state having already received 95 per cent of its annual average FDI inflow in just the first six months of the financial year 2024-25.

The Maharashtra Chief Minister made the announcement on social media platform X and expressed immense pride in the state's ongoing success in attracting investments.

According to the figures provided by the Maharashtra Chief Minister, Maharashtra outperformed all other states in terms of FDI input, accounting for approximately 31.48 per cent of the nation's total inflow during this time.

CM Fadnavis shared the latest FDI figures for the second quarter ending in September 2024, revealing that Maharashtra has secured a total of Rs 1,13,236 crore in foreign investment from April to September. This is a significant 94.71 per cent of the total average FDI received by the state over the last four years, which stands at Rs 1,19,556 crore annually.

(with PTI inputs)