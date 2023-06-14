Mumbai: ‘They said they were going to play cricket when they left home’

The young boys took a group photo and posted it on Instagram with a message—live every moment like it’s your last. Then ventured into the rough sea, not knowing the prescient consequence

Manish Oganiya, Shubham Oganiya, Jay Tachpariya and Dharmesh Bhojaiya

On the afternoon of Monday, eight friends, aged 12 to 16, told their parents that they were headed out to play cricket and left their home in Vakola. Once outside, they clicked a group photo that they posted on Instagram with a caption, “Jio to asa jio ka apna akre pal haa” It roughly translates to: live every moment like it’s your last.

However, around 4.30 pm, they travelled much ahead and five of them ventured into the tidal waves off Juhu Koliwada. The rough sea waves, created by Cyclone Biparjoy, swept four boys into the sea, while one was saved by a local fisherman.

On Tuesday afternoon, the police recovered the bodies of all the four boys who had drowned the day before. They were identified as Jay Roshan Tachpariya, 15, Dharmesh Valji Bhojaiya, 16, and brothers Manish Yogesh Oganiya, 12, and Shubham Yogesh Oganiya, 15,—all residents of Datta Mandir Road in Vakola, Santacruz East. The bodies were handed over to their parents after an autopsy. The Santacruz police have registered an accidental death report (ADR) in the matter.



Fire brigade and cops on the beach at Juhu Koliwada. The bodies of the four boys were recovered on Tuesday. Pic/Anurag Ahire

One of the deceased boy’s family told mid-day, “On Monday, all eight boys told their parents that they are going to play cricket in the rain. They each took Rs 10-Rs 20 from their parents and left. But they didn’t inform them that they were going to Juhu beach. They met near the chowk around 2.30 pm and went to the beach. We received information about the incident in the evening.” A relative of Jay said the children had asked for money for some snacks.

One of the four children told police that the initial plan was to play cricket. But as it was raining, some of them wanted to go to the beach for a swim, but some were hesitant, the 12-year-old told the cops. Eventually, they all agreed to go to the BMC garden at Juhu Koliwada to play cricket, so that those interested in swimming can venture into the sea, the boys said.

A cop said, “The boy told us, ‘Around 3 pm, all teenagers reached Juhu, played cricket in the BMC garden and then five of them decided to go for a swim in the sea. But high waves dragged all of them deeper into the sea. A local fisherman rushed with a rope and managed to pull one out’.” Three boys who stayed at one corner of the beach were unhurt. Afraid of being reprimanded for the tragedy, two of them ran away and hid until late night, when they finally returned home.

The third boy, 12, and the one who was rescued by the fisherman, also 12, were later taken to the police station, from where they went home. A family member of the Oganiyas told mid-day, “Shubham was just 15, but had taken the responsibility of the entire family due to the poor financial condition. He sold potatoes and onions to support the family.” “Jay was a studious boy and quite loved in his locality. His sudden death has shocked everyone. The shock was even greater today [Tuesday], when four bodies were brought together,” said his uncle.

5

No of boys who ventured into the sea