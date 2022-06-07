Mumbai Traffic Police to take action against helmetless pillion riders from Thursday

Violating the rules will attract suspension of licence for three months and a fine of Rs 500, said deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Raktilak Roshan

Around 50 traffic police chowkies in Mumbai will take strict action against pillion riders for helmetless travel starting from Thursday, June 9, an official said.

The Mumbai Traffic Police on May 25 issued a notification making helmets mandatory for pillion riders and gave 15 days deadline to comply with orders. The traffic police warned of action against those who violate the rule.

''From Thursday onwards, two-wheeler riders and those riding pillion will face action if they are without helmets. We will suspend their licence for three months and impose a fine of Rs 500 on them. All the 50 traffic chowkies have been asked to take strict action against violators," deputy commissioner of police (Traffic) Raktilak Roshan said.

