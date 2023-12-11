Breaking News
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore

Updated on: 11 December,2023 06:52 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Apoorva Agashe | mailbag@mid-day.com

Suspect had hidden gold bangles in cardboard box, 24-karat gold pieces in mixer-grinder

Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore

The man was apprehended at the airport due to his suspicious movements. Representation pic

Mumbai: Tutor held for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore
The Air Intelligence Unit (AIU) of the Mumbai Customs held a 30-year-old man for smuggling gold worth Rs 1.3 crore. According to the police, Salahudddin Amir travelled from Jeddah to Mumbai and arrived in the city on December 8. He was apprehended based on his suspicious movements.


The police searched Amir’s baggage and seized four pieces of 24-karat gold weighing a total of 1,998 grams. The value of this gold is estimated to be around Rs 10.18 lakh. The police also seized 22-karat gold bangles having a total weight of 200.010 grams, valued at Rs 1.21 crore.


According to the police, the bangles were concealed in a cardboard box in Amir’s bag and the four pieces of gold were concealed in a mixer-grinder. Amir has admitted to having possession, concealment and smuggling of the gold. “In his statement, the passenger has admitted that he was involved in the smuggling of the gold pieces and bangles into India,” the police stated in the remand copy while seeking 14 days of judicial custody for the alleged accused.


According to police sources, Amir is a resident of Mumbai and is a private tutor. He was placed under arrest on December 9 after a thorough investigation. The Esplanade Court sent Amir to 14 days of judicial custody. He was booked by the AIU under relevant sections of the Customs Act, 1962. 

1,998gm
Amount of pure gold seized

