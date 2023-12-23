It will be one of the various diploma and certificate-level courses to be offered offline as well as in online mode under this collaboration

File Photo

Listen to this article Mumbai University and Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer course on temple management x 00:00

The Mumbai University has said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies to offer a course on temple management, reported news agency PTI.

It will be one of the various diploma and certificate-level courses to be offered offline as well as in online mode under this collaboration, reported PTI.

ADVERTISEMENT

The university's Centre for Hindu Studies along with its Sanskrit Department has inked the MoU with the Oxford Centre for Hindu Studies, a press release issued by the university said, reported PTI.

The course will focus on holistic study of Hindu philosophy with degree and certificate courses, reported PTI.

Earlier in October, the Eknath Shinde-led Shiv Sena alleged a scam in Mumbai University’s Senate election as well as large-scale irregularities and sought that election commissioners oversee the process.

Shiv Sena spokesperson and MLC Manisha Kayande claimed Mumbai University’s mechanism completely failed to prevent irregularities in Senate polls.

“Just as in other elections there are election commissioners to monitor the process, retired judge or retired commissioner should be appointed to monitor the Senate elections so that there is transparency,” Kayande said.

Voter lists which have been prepared are completely flawed, she alleged.

In August, Mumbai University stayed its senate polls, with the opposition claiming the move reflected the Maharashtra government’s dictatorial attitude and its fear to hold any kind of election.

Meanwhile, The Shiv Sena (UBT) and NCP criticised the Mumbai University's decision to stay its senate polls, claiming that the move reflected the Maharashtra government's “dictatorial" attitude and its fear to hold any kind of election.

Addressing a press conference, Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Aaditya Thackeray sought to know the reason behind the university's decision to stay the elections scheduled on September 10.

“The chief minister is timid. They are not holding the Pune Lok Sabha bypolls and elections to the local self-governments. We thought at least the Mumbai University polls will take place. The senate will not bring down your government, but we will. So why are you scared of the senate?” Thackeray said.

The NCP's youth wing vice-president Amol Matele said the vice-chancellor will be gheraoed till the time the election schedule is not announced.

“The staying of the senate polls reflects the state government's dictatorial attitude,” Matele said in a statement.

(With inputs from PTI)