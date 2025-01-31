Mumbai will experience hazy skies and cooler temperatures on January 31, with pleasant breezes and moderate humidity. The air quality remains satisfactory in some regions, though others show moderate levels

According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience hazy skies today, January 31, with cooler temperatures compared to recent weeks. This will bring a pleasant, breezy atmosphere, making for a comfortable day. The wind will be gentle, blowing at around 6 km/h, with humidity levels remaining at 55%.

Weather forecast for Mumbai

The city can expect mainly overcast skies, with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 28°C. The day will start at 7:13 AM with the dawn and conclude at 6:31 PM at dusk. On February 1, the weather is predicted to remain similar, with hazy skies and partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will range from a low of 20°C to a high of 28°C.

Air quality in Mumbai today

The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colaba is at 63, which is considered 'satisfactory.' This is a significant improvement from previous months, although people with respiratory conditions are advised to limit outdoor activities and wear masks.

AQI in various Mumbai locations

Navy Nagar: 133 AQI - Moderate

Dockyard: 150 AQI - Moderate

Worli: 126 AQI - Moderate

Siddharth Nagar-Worli: 139 AQI - Moderate

Sion: AQI unavailable

Deonar: AQI unavailable

Byculla: 106 AQI - Moderate

Kherwadi-Bandra East: 149 AQI - Moderate

Chembur: 128 AQI - Moderate

BKC: AQI unavailable

Ghatkopar: 147 AQI - Moderate

Sewri: 141 AQI - Moderate

Mindspace-Malad West: 111 AQI - Moderate

Shivaji Nagar: 140 AQI - Satisfactory

Kurla: 137 AQI - Moderate

Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2): 164 AQI - Moderate

Vile Parle West: 164 AQI - Moderate

Powai: 151 AQI - Moderate

Khindipada-Bhandup West: 126 AQI - Moderate

Malad West: 142 AQI - Poor

Mulund West: 143 AQI - Moderate

Kandivali East: 121 AQI - Moderate

Borivali East, Khodiyar Nagar: 86 AQI - Satisfactory

Borivali East (Mumbai Suburban): 140 AQI - Moderate

Though air quality is mostly moderate, some areas like Malad West show 'poor' levels, so it's wise to take precautions where needed.

Enjoy the pleasant weather, but stay mindful of the air quality!