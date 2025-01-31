Mumbai will experience hazy skies and cooler temperatures on January 31, with pleasant breezes and moderate humidity. The air quality remains satisfactory in some regions, though others show moderate levels
According to the India Meteorological Department (IMD), Mumbai will experience hazy skies today, January 31, with cooler temperatures compared to recent weeks. This will bring a pleasant, breezy atmosphere, making for a comfortable day. The wind will be gentle, blowing at around 6 km/h, with humidity levels remaining at 55%.
Weather forecast for Mumbai
The city can expect mainly overcast skies, with temperatures ranging between 19°C and 28°C. The day will start at 7:13 AM with the dawn and conclude at 6:31 PM at dusk. On February 1, the weather is predicted to remain similar, with hazy skies and partly cloudy conditions. Temperatures will range from a low of 20°C to a high of 28°C.
Air quality in Mumbai today
The Air Quality Index (AQI) in Colaba is at 63, which is considered 'satisfactory.' This is a significant improvement from previous months, although people with respiratory conditions are advised to limit outdoor activities and wear masks.
AQI in various Mumbai locations
Navy Nagar: 133 AQI - Moderate
Dockyard: 150 AQI - Moderate
Worli: 126 AQI - Moderate
Siddharth Nagar-Worli: 139 AQI - Moderate
Sion: AQI unavailable
Deonar: AQI unavailable
Byculla: 106 AQI - Moderate
Kherwadi-Bandra East: 149 AQI - Moderate
Chembur: 128 AQI - Moderate
BKC: AQI unavailable
Ghatkopar: 147 AQI - Moderate
Sewri: 141 AQI - Moderate
Mindspace-Malad West: 111 AQI - Moderate
Shivaji Nagar: 140 AQI - Satisfactory
Kurla: 137 AQI - Moderate
Chhatrapati Shivaji Intl. Airport (T2): 164 AQI - Moderate
Vile Parle West: 164 AQI - Moderate
Powai: 151 AQI - Moderate
Khindipada-Bhandup West: 126 AQI - Moderate
Malad West: 142 AQI - Poor
Mulund West: 143 AQI - Moderate
Kandivali East: 121 AQI - Moderate
Borivali East, Khodiyar Nagar: 86 AQI - Satisfactory
Borivali East (Mumbai Suburban): 140 AQI - Moderate
Though air quality is mostly moderate, some areas like Malad West show 'poor' levels, so it's wise to take precautions where needed.
Enjoy the pleasant weather, but stay mindful of the air quality!