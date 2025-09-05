High tide in the city is expected at 10.39 am with a height of 3.94 metres and again at 10.35 pm at 3.52 metres. Low tide will occur at 4.43 pm at 1.77 metres, while the next low tide is predicted at 4.29 am on September 6, with a height of 0.88 metres

Mumbai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies on Friday, with the possibility of moderate rainfall across the city and suburbs. The forecast also indicates a chance of heavy showers in isolated locations.

Mumbai is expected to witness generally cloudy skies on Friday, with the possibility of moderate rainfall across the city and suburbs. The forecast also indicates a chance of heavy showers in isolated locations.

The IMD has issued a yellow alert for today forecasting heavy rainfall.

Between 8 a.m. on September 4 and 8 a.m. on September 5, the city recorded 6.75 mm of rainfall. The eastern suburbs reported 7.39 mm, while the western suburbs received the highest at 15.32 mm.

The weather department has advised residents to remain alert, especially in low-lying areas, during high tide hours if heavy rainfall coincides with sea water levels.

Meanwhile, the water levels in lakes supplying drinking water to Mumbai have risen following heavy rainfall in their catchment areas. According to Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) data, the combined stock in the seven reservoirs that provide water to the city now stands at 95.45 per cent.

As per the BMC on Friday (September 5), the collective water stock in these reservoirs is 13,81,475 million litres, which amounts to 95.45 per cent of their total capacity.

The BMC supplies drinking water daily from Upper Vaitarna, Modak Sagar, Tansa, Middle Vaitarna, Bhatsa, Vihar, and Tulsi lakes.

Of these, Tansa has 99.58 per cent water stock, Modak Sagar 100 per cent, Middle Vaitarna 98.25 per cent, Upper Vaitarna 97.03 per cent, Bhatsa 92.31 per cent, Vehar 100 per cent and Tulsi 100 per cent.

Lower (Modak Sagar), Middle and Upper Vaitarna lakes, along with Tansa, supply water to the western suburbs from Dahisar Check Naka to Bandra and to the western parts of the city from Mahim to Malabar Hill.

Bhatsa, Vehar, and Tulsi together form the Bhatsa system. Water from this system is treated at the Panjarpur Water Treatment Plant and distributed to the eastern parts of Mumbai, covering the eastern suburbs from Mulund Check Naka to Sion and further to Mazgaon.