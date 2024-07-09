Breaking News
Mumbai: Woman loses both legs after fainting on to oncoming train

Updated on: 09 July,2024 06:14 AM IST  |  Mumbai
Faisal Tandel | mailbag@mid-day.com

Quick response by authorities and commuters saves her life as the train reverses, leading to her rescue

Mumbai: Woman loses both legs after fainting on to oncoming train

Screengrabs of the woman under the train

In a tragic incident at Belapur station, a 20-year-old woman and her housemaid collapsed and slipped between the train and the platform, resulting in the woman's legs being severed. Quick response from the railway and police authorities allowed the train to be reversed, unfortunately, her legs could not be saved. Currently, she is undergoing treatment at MGM Hospital in Kalamboli.


Video footage of the incident, captured by commuters, has since gone viral on social media. The video shows bystanders shouting in an attempt to alert the motorman which eventually led to her rescue. According to the Panvel Government Railway Police, Rohini Rajesh Bote, a 20-year-old resident of Taloja, commutes daily to Belapur for her job as a housemaid. In her statement, she mentioned that she usually travels by bus between Taloja and Belapur.


“But on Monday morning, instead of boarding a bus, she went to Belapur railway station to take a train. She intended to board a train for Panvel to reach Kharghar from platform number 1. However, she mistakenly arrived at platform number 3, where trains for CST and Thane are stationed. After reaching the platform, she fainted and fell under the Panvel-Thane local train that arrived at Belapur at 10.03 am,” said Senior Inspector Praveen Padvi.


